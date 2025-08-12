Taylor Swift's upcoming album "The Life of a Showgirl" is rumored to have sampled George Michael's "Father Figure"

On August 12, pop singer Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. Since no clear details about the album, including its release date, have been revealed, speculations and rumors have been circulating widely on social media platforms.One such rumor that went viral claimed that Taylor had sampled the 1987 song Father Figure by George Michael. An X account (@theswiftmuseum) with more than 59K followers shared a tweet on August 12 that read:&quot;Taylor Swift is rumored to have sampled George Michael's &quot;Father Figure&quot; on her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;The post garnered more than 350K views and over 10K likes. Despite the speculations, no confirmation regarding the alleged sampling has been made by the pop singer. Meanwhile, fans had expressed excitement about the upcoming album, which would be Taylor's first album since regaining control over her music a few months ago.The podcast also uploaded the clip that captured the moment when Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album while speaking with Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother. The popstar pulled out a mint green colored briefcase with the initials &quot;TS&quot; on it. Both Jason and Travis appeared excited following the reveal.As of now, the album's cover art has yet to be released. Along with the announcement about the album, Taylor Swift also dropped a 22-track playlist on Spotify titled &quot;And, baby, that's show business for you.&quot;Swifties have been speculating not just about the possible sampling but also about several other aspects of the album. However, for now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the sampling or any additional details about the record.Everything to know about Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl Fans had been speculating about the release of a new album by Taylor Swift, and she certainly did not disappoint. The pop singer announced the name of her upcoming project on her boyfriend's podcast. Minimal details about the project have been made available so far.According to Elle, the pop singer had dropped several Easter eggs for the fans to understand more about the album. The outlet reported that in a behind-the-scenes clip, Taylor Swift was seen rehearsing with the background dancers, all of whom were holding orange colored fans. In the music video for her song Bejeweled, orange light shone on the pop star, who wore a glittery two-piece set.As previously mentioned, fans have also speculated about the record producer(s) involved in creating the upcoming album. According to the fans, all the songs from the above-mentioned Spotify playlist shared by Taylor were produced by Max Martin and Shellback.Notably, no song involved Jack Antonoff, who has been working with Taylor for a few years now. This has led fans to assume that the upcoming album will be produced by Max Martin and Shellback.Taylor Swift announced her album on Travis Kelce's podcast (Photo via Instagram/@newheightshow)While the release date of the project is unknown, pre-orders are available on the singer's official website. The items available on the website include a vinyl for $29.99, a poster for $12.99, and a cassette for $19.99. These orders are reportedly expected to ship before October 13, 2025.However, it has been clearly stated that the October date is not the album’s release date. A notification on the website reads:&quot;THIS IS NOT THE RELEASE DATE, OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED.&quot;Many had been trying to figure out the background and theme of the upcoming studio album. Taylor Swift is often known to pen down albums and songs inspired by significant events in her life. It is currently unclear if she will follow the same trend for The Life Of A Showgirl as well.Taylor Swift's last album has become the biggest Billboard 200 debut of her entire careerWhile Taylor is now preparing for her next release, her eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department, was a massive success. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for 17 nonconsecutive weeks. Since concluding her tour, the pop star had kept a relatively low profile.✩ CEL ✩ @moonlithoaxLINKThe Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift is projected to remain at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth consecutive week with 375k units soldEXACTLY.Her latest announcement had led to chaos and excitement amongst fans. Now, it is a matter of time to wait for the pop star to reveal further information about her upcoming studio album.Taylor Swift's appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights will take place on Wednesday, August 13, at 7 pm ET.