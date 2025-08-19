"Don't know where the testosterone is": Ben Shapiro slams ex-FBI director for praising Taylor Swift & claiming he's "in a family's Swifty group chat"

Conservative commentator and podcast host Ben Shapiro sharply criticized former FBI Director James Comey after the ex-official posted a video praising pop star Taylor Swift. In the latest episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, uploaded to YouTube on August 19, 2025, Shapiro questioned both the tone and the intention behind Comey’s remarks.

"James Comey is just a giant weirdo…So, he released a five minute long video praising Taylor Swift… I mean, like, I don't know where the testosterone is in this human. Like, where anywhere?" he said

The video in question was originally reported on by Fox News on August 17, 2025.

In the video, Comey described Swift as “a truly inspirational public figure” and recalled watching her interview with NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce. He admitted that even when YouTube cut off the final 15 minutes for him and his wife, they still made sure to finish the interview on her phone.

"You see, Taylor Swift and I go way back. I went to my first concert of hers 15 years ago. I've been to a second.. I'm in a family's Swifty group chat. I know all her music...I have a favorite of hers, although honestly for me it's a tie between All Too Well, 10-minute version and Exile featuring Bon Iver," Comey said

Further emphasizing the role Swift’s music played in his personal life, Comey remarked that her songs provided his family with a kind of soundtrack through their own challenges and celebrations.

Reacting to these revelations, Shapiro dismissed the sincerity of the video. He said the clip was so bizarre that some initially suspected it was AI-generated. But it was not AI, "just him ( James Comey) being totally crazy."

The commentator went further, questioning why a former FBI director would dedicate time to making fan-style tributes to a pop star. In his words, the idea of a 64-year-old man engaging in such behavior raised broader concerns about his judgment and the institutions he once led.

"It’s very confusing. I also don’t know why a 64-year-old man is sitting around doing fan tribute videos to Taylor Swift, and this guy led the FBI. So, yeah, it does make you wonder about the kind of powers that our federal government has… because something is wrong. Deeply wrong," Shapiro said.

What else did Ben Shapiro say about James Comey’s video about Taylor Swift?

From L to R: Taylor Swift and Ben Shapiro (Image via Getty Images)

As Ben Shapiro played a portion of James Comey’s video praising Taylor Swift, he remarked that this video “should be AI” because something like this “can't be real.” However, he reiterated that Comey’s video was “indeed real” and not AI-generated

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Ben Shapiro then dissected several of Comey’s remarks, while questioning the sincerity and relevance of the ex-FBI director’s comments.

One of the first points Shapiro addressed was Comey’s claim that he and Taylor Swift “go way back.” Shapiro dismissed this outright, arguing that Swift had no connection to Comey. He even mocked the idea by adding:

“I ask her today who’s James Comey. She’ll be like who?”

Ben Shapiro also pushed back on Comey’s reference to attending a Swift concert and enjoying her music. Comey had said he liked her “All Too Well 10-minute version,” but Shapiro scoffed at the notion that a pop song should be that long.

"First of all, there's no Taylor Swift song. They should be 10 minutes long. It's not the first movement of a Beethoven symphony," Shapiro remarked.

James Comey Before Senate Intelligence Committee - Source: Getty

In his podcast video, Shapiro then played another portion of Comey’s video where the ex-FBI director shifted from Swift to broader political themes, discussing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s satirical jabs at Donald Trump and the “coarseness and ugliness in the Republican party.”

While Comey said he sometimes found the mockery “funny, hilarious even,” he admitted it left him uneasy, stressing that America should not “become like Trump and his followers.”

In that video clip, Comey emphasized the need to defend principles without resorting to cruelty, tying it back to Taylor Swift as an example. He praised her for urging Americans not to make the “serious mistake” of reelecting Trump and for continuing to “live her best life” despite online attacks from political opponents.

Reacting to this explanation from Comey, Ben Shapiro first ridiculed both the delivery and the message. He said Comey appeared like he was “reading lines from a hostage video,” staring blankly into the camera.

"Truthfully…he's like staring into camera against a blank wall looking dead on the inside…I'll never get over the fact this person headed the FBI. I'm never going to get over it," he remarked.

The conservative host then took issue with Comey’s suggestion that Americans should “be more like Taylor Swift.” He mocked the idea by suggesting that Swift was hardly a role model, pointing out that she had made “billions of dollars singing about her failed relationships.”

"If only we had listened to the wise, genial, and intelligent Taylor Swift and her electoral desires, the world would be so much better," Shapiro added.

Ben Shapiro then wondered aloud what Taylor Swift herself thought of Comey’s video. He admitted that “truthfully,” it was the first time he had ever wondered what “Taylor Swift thought of anything” in his entire life. He further questioned, if Swift were “watching that video of James Comey,” what would go through her head?

Commenting on the ex-FBI director’s video praising Taylor Swift, Shapiro also remarked:

"We finally found something more excruciating than her last album, The Tortured Poets Department. It's this video."

Ben Shapiro is currently the editor emeritus of The Daily Wire, the conservative media company he co-founded. In addition to his editorial role, he continues to host The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily podcast on YouTube.

Taylor Swift recently announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on October 3, 2025. She made this announcement during her recent appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights

