"Taylor Swift doesn't do anything by accident": Perez Hilton predicts Life of a Showgirl may have "more than one" song about Blake Lively

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has sparked speculation that Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, includes several tracks referencing her tense friendship with Blake Lively.

Ad

Given Swift's reputation for incorporating her personal life into her songs, Hilton believes that the tracklist choices, especially Ruin the Friendship and CANCELLED!, are no coincidence.

In a YouTube video posted on August 17, 2025, Perez Hilton analyzed Swift's newly revealed album, mainly focusing on the song titles as clues. He proposed that there could be three tracks about Blake Lively, stating,

"I think we might be getting more than one song about Blake Lively. Yes, more than one. The obvious: Ruin the Friendship, but also CANCELLED! and Opalite."

Ad

Trending

Opalite is a man-made synthetic glass, and Hilton interpreted this as a metaphor for Lively's "cheap and fake" friendship with Swift. He also suspected that the album release date, October 3, was not a coincidence.

"Also, the album, The Life of a Showgirl, comes out on October 3rd, Mean Girls Day. Coincidence? I think not. Taylor Swift doesn't do anything by accident," he said.

Ad

Perez Hilton speculates on Taylor Swift's Songs about Blake Lively

Perez Hilton's deductions continued as he interpreted that Ruin the Friendship and CANCELLED! could reference Swift's supposed breaking point with Lively, which made news earlier this year after the Gossip Girl star's legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni also involved Swift.

"Taylor wrote Bad Blood about Katy Perry. Taylor wrote Better Than Revenge about what's the name of that one actress that Joe Jonas just dated [Camilla Belle]. I think we're getting three or more songs about Blake Lively. At least, at least one or two or three or four," Hilton noted.

Ad

Ad

Reports of tension between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively surfaced in May 2025, when Swift was subpoenaed in Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni. According to People, Swift was "really hurt" after being name-dropped in legal records, and sources claimed that the duo's friendship was "fractured" as a result.

That said, it was recently implied by sources that they were working toward mending their friendship, but another source clarified that while they remain friends, their bond "isn't the same as it was before."

Ad

While fans are now on alert for The Life of a Showgirl to follow Taylor Swift's template of musical honesty, from This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things (seemingly about Kanye West) to Vigilante S*it (theorized to reference Scooter Braun), Perez Hilton even suggested that The Fate of Ophelia could also be about Blake Lively.

Hilton explained Ophelia's tragic arc in Hamlet, which could symbolize a lost friendship. Notably, the album was reportedly recorded before the Lively-Baldoni lawsuit. However, Perez Hilton suggested that Taylor Swift may have revisited her lyrics after the drama.

Ad

During her appearance on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift described The Life of a Showgirl as a representation of her "infectiously joyful, wild" tour life. But Perez Hilton suggested that the album had more than what meets the eye.

"Taylor is very smart. Taylor knows that if she gives the people what they want, tea as well as bops, hits, it will just be this big ball of momentum where the music will get things going, and then the drama will just help and fuel interest in the music," he remarked.

Ad

The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled to release on October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More