  • home icon
  • Music
  • How much did Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets cost? FTC sues Maryland-based company for reselling the singer’s concert tickets at inflated rates 

How much did Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets cost? FTC sues Maryland-based company for reselling the singer’s concert tickets at inflated rates 

By Devangee
Published Aug 19, 2025 21:11 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Vancouver, BC - The Final Concert - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Vancouver, BC - The Final Concert (Image via Getty)

The Federal Trade Commission has sued Maryland-based Key Investment Group (KIG), accusing it of violating the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act to acquire and resell Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tickets at inflated prices.

Ad

According to the lawsuit, filed on August 18, 2025, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, KIG purchased roughly 2,280 Eras Tour tickets between March and August 2023 for about $744,970, then resold them for nearly $1.96 million.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said in a statement that the lawsuit follows US President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order directing stricter enforcement of the BOTS Act.

"Unscrupulous middlemen who harm fans and jack up prices through anticompetitive methods will hear from us. Today’s action puts brokers on notice that the Trump-Vance FTC will police operations that unlawfully circumvent ticket sellers’ purchase limits," Ferguson said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to a Guardian report from December 2024, the price of the tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour averaged out at $204 each.

Ad

How much did KIG make through Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour ticket resale

Court filings detail how KIG secured and resold tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour. Between March and August 2023, the company purchased about 2,280 tickets across 38 tour dates, spending $744,970.29 and reselling them for $1,961,980.65.

Ad

At just one tour stop, Taylor Swift’s Allegiant Stadium show in Las Vegas, KIG allegedly used 49 different accounts to purchase 273 tickets, later reselling them for a net profit of $119,227.21.

The figures highlight how Taylor Swift fans were forced to pay steep markups. While face-value prices varied by seat and venue, FTC’s lawsuit shows resales through KIG pushed ticket costs to more than double the original purchase price.

Ad

The company also engaged in similar practices for other artists, along with Taylor Swift. For example, KIG used 277 accounts to secure over 1,500 tickets for a Bruce Springsteen 2023 MetLife Stadium show, generating about $21,000 in revenue.

KIG disputes FTC’s interpretation of BOTS Act

KIG has rejected the FTC’s allegations and says it will fight the lawsuit. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter on August 18, 2025, a representative for the company said,

Ad
"In an unprecedented move, the FTC has twisted the intent of the BOTS Act, a law designed to target malicious software, into a weapon against legitimate businesses and consumers. Under the FTC’s interpretation, anyone who purchases more than four tickets or uses more than one account could be deemed in violation of federal law. That outcome is not only illogical, it’s absurd."
Ad

The company accused the FTC of “deceptively” portraying KIG’s use of standard browsers as the use of illegal bots, calling it “a clear example of regulatory overreach.”

KIG had already filed a July 2025 lawsuit against the FTC challenging the agency’s investigation. At the time, the company argued that it had complied with the BOTS Act, which was designed to prevent specialized computer programs, or "ticket bots", from bulk-buying event tickets before consumers had a chance to purchase them.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications