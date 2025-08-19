Taylor Swift's limited edition The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection sell out in less than an hour after launch

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection sold out in less than an hour. This happened shortly after she announced her new album during her first appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 13.

On Monday, August 18, Swift took to her website to announce the launch of the limited edition Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection, which would be available on the site for only 48 hours.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours❤️‍🔥 Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift 📸: Mert Alas &amp; Marcus Piggott

The vinyls come in two different colors: onyx marble and violet shimmered marble, and wintergreen. For each variant, the glittering text also matches the color of the respective vinyls. Taylor Swift is seen posing in a sparkling black and maroon bodysuit with matching lipstick and fishnet stockings. The songstress's blonde hair and smoky black eyes completed the look.

As per @chartswift on X, the collectables went out of stock within just 50 minutes despite having a 48-hour window. In all, they sold a total of 150k copies.

Taylor Swift Charts+ @chartstswift 🚨 “The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Edition” is now sold out in the US, selling 150K copies in 50 minutes.

The 12-track album is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 3.

The New Heights podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift has recently become its most-viewed episode in history. On Wednesday, August 13, the 14-time Grammy winner made her first appearance on the podcast with Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason. Within 12 hours, the episode racked up a record 8.7 million views and had amassed almost 19 million at the time of writing.

In the two-hour episode, Swift revealed details about The Life of a Showgirl, including album covers and the tracklist. According to her, the album would deal with the things that went on "behind the curtain." When asked by Jason Kelce, she explained:

"I would say it's everything that was going on behind the curtain."

Elaborating further on the covers, she continued:

"This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day. I just happen to be in a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress... I wanted to sort of, like, glamorize all the different aspects of how [the Eras Tour] felt, and that's how that felt to be at the end of the night when all this has gone down."

Additionally, Swift spilled details about her romantic relationship with Travis Kelce, marking a rare occasion during which the singer opened up about her personal life on a public forum.

Produced by Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback, The Life of a Showgirl's official tracklist contains 12 songs, including an appearance from Sabrina Carpenter. The full tracklist includes The Fate of Ophelia, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter).

