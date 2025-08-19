"Real gentleman!": Perez Hilton gushes over reported reason Travis Kelce took Taylor Swift's permission before sharing first Instagram photos together

Taylor Swift recently made her debut appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, bringing the star couple further into the headlines. Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton, who frequently reports on Taylor Swift, has written multiple blogs about her since the podcast episode dropped on August 13.

Ad

On August 18, Hilton shared a blog he had written weeks earlier, after Travis Kelce posted pictures with Taylor Swift on his Instagram account for the first time. Hiton claimed that Kelce asked for Swift's permission before posting these pictures. While posting the blog on X, the blogger wrote:

"#TaylorSwift's boyfriend is a real gentleman! #TravisKelce"

Perez @ThePerezHilton #TaylorSwift's boyfriend is a real gentleman! #TravisKelce:

Ad

Trending

On July 24, Travis Kelce shared a series of pictures with Taylor Swift on Instagram. A week later, Hilton wrote a post commenting that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had posted the photos with Swift's permission.

"He wanted to show off to the world how 'serious' he and his American queen have become. Aww!... But this wasn’t done without her permission! Like every good boyfriend, the 35-year-old athlete made sure to get approval for every single photo he posted," Hilton wrote.

Ad

In his blog, Perez Hilton cited a report from Rob Shuter's #ShutterScoop substack to support his claims. He also included an excerpt from the exclusive report, which was based on information provided by an insider. The insider told Rob Shuter that Kelce asked for Swift's permission out of respect for her privacy. As per the original report, the insider said:

“He ran every single image by her. He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy, always has... He’s proud of her, but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe … That’s part of why she trusts him.”

Ad

"This podcast got me a boyfriend," Taylor Swift said on her debut appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast

Ad

Many had anticipated Taylor Swift as a guest on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast. On August 13, the 14-time Grammy winner finally joined her boyfriend and shared several moments from her life. During the podcast, the pop star made a witty remark recalling how Kelce had used his podcast to meet her.

"I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," Swift said in the podcast.

Ad

For the unversed, Travis Kelce attended Swift's concert in July 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium. During the same month, he mentioned on his podcast that he wanted to meet Swift and share his number, which was written on a friendship bracelet he had made for her.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis Kelce said on the podcast.

Ad

In February 2024, the NFL confirmed that the two had been dating for a month. They were then spotted together at several events. In the latest podcast, Swift recalled the moments from their relationship.

Another major reveal on the August 13 podcast episode was Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. The pop star unveiled 12 tracks on the album and shared that it will be released on October 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More