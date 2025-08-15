Taylor Swift reveals she endured "perpetual physical discomfort" during Eras Tour, still calls it "most formative time"

Taylor Swift recently revealed that she experienced &quot;perpetual physical discomfort&quot; during her record-breaking The Eras Tour, which covered 149 shows in 51 cities over nearly two years from March 2023 to December 2024. According to the Guardian, Swift's tour, which followed the release of her Grammy-winning album Midnights, became the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning over $2 billion ($2,077,618,725, to be exact). On the August 13 episode of Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift shared how she was feeling physically during the tour, saying:&quot;I miss it. I do miss it, but it's like it was perfect for what it was. Do you know what I mean? And it was a lot of physical therapy, and it was a lot of being in a state of perpetual physical discomfort — kind of like when you're in season.&quot;Calling the tour the &quot;most formative time of [her] life,&quot; Swift said that her fans' experience took precedence over everything, including her health and discomfort, which made her focus more on training before the tour.&quot;Making that a three-and-a-half-hour show at the beginning of the tour, it's like you can't be sick one day and then decide tonight it's going to be two-and-a-half hours. It's really just prioritizing the fans' experience before anything else...&quot;That's why I did so much more training, so much more endurance training, and cardio, and stuff that doesn't come naturally because I'm not an athlete, so it's like that stuff I have to really force myself to do,&quot; she said.Despite the strenuous schedule, Swift said she misses her fans and the bond she shared with them during the tour. &quot;It was so special. It was the most formative time of my life. I learned so much about how far I can push myself if I set a goal,&quot; she said.The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and finished in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, 2024. Each show lasted about 3 hours and 15 minutes, featuring 16 costume changes and a 44-song setlist where the singer performed all her albums or eras for her fans, aka the Swifties. Every concert began with Miss Americana &amp; the Heartbreak Prince from Lover and concluded with Karma from Midnights. The setlist was adjusted after her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released to include the new era. Although the setlist stayed mostly the same during the tour, Taylor Swift always performed two surprise songs at every show from her extensive discography, one with an acoustic guitar and the other on a piano.Exploring Taylor Swift's training for The Eras TourTaylor Swift shared details about her training for The Eras Tour during a December 2023 interview with TIME Magazine, when she was voted 2023 TIME Person of the Year.Taylor Swift, who jokingly added that she used to tour &quot;like a frat guy&quot; in the past, revealed she spent six months training for The Eras Tour, including three months of dance practice, and a customized exercise regimen &quot;incorporating strength, conditioning, and weights.&quot;She also revealed that she ran on the treadmill every day while singing all the songs from her three-hour-long setlist.“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs...Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones...I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”Swift also reportedly stopped drinking during the tour because she didn’t want to perform with a hangover. She also talked about her rest and recovery between shows, mentioning that she would take a day for herself after a set of shows for complete bed rest and only leave for food. She would reportedly rest her voice and her feet, which would &quot;go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.&quot; For context, she cycled through multiple pairs of custom Christian Louboutin shoes during the three-hour show.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKTaylor Swift to TIME on the physical effects the ‘Eras Tour’ has on her body: “I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.”She continued that she maintained her strength by working out between shows, adding that she was resolute in going on stage every show, even if she was &quot;sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed.&quot;&quot;I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed. That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure,&quot; Taylor Swift said.In other news, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift's upcoming album, will be released on October 3, 2025. At 12:12 am on August 12, she announced her 12th LP, revealing the album cover and tracklist the next day. The album, which includes 12 songs, will reportedly feature Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. Fans can pre-order the album from Swift's website.