Why did Taylor Swift choose orange for "The Life Of A Showgirl"? Singer confirms fan theory that the orange door at her Eras Tour was an easter egg

The highly anticipated episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast with Taylor Swift dropped on Wednesday, August 13.In addition to revealing the cover art of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, the singer also opened up about the color theme of the new project, which is orange.After the All Too Well hitmaker pulled out a glittery orange vinyl from her album cover, Jason asked her the reason behind picking orange, to which she said:&quot;I've always liked it, Jason. It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this [Eras] Tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.&quot;Swift then went on to confirm a theory that her fans have been raving about over social media for days: the orange door at her last Eras Tour show being an easter egg.Claiming that she was &quot;pretty happy&quot; that it was noticed by her friends, she went on to explain the symbolism behind the orange door, saying:&quot;I would leave the stage every night going down the elevator lift. That’s how every single Eras Show ended, except for one, except for the last one, where I exited through a door, an orange door to be specific. And that actually was an Easter egg.&quot;Swift continued:&quot;Basically, the reason why I chose to exit that way is because I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Eras Tour era, but I was also entering a new era.&quot;Elsewhere on the podcast's episode, Taylor Swift also spoke about her approach to easter eggs, highlighting how she never uses them beyond her music.Explaining how the art of easter eggs came with its own do's and don'ts, the singer said:&quot;It’s always going to be towards music or...something I’m coming up with, something I have coming up, a plan I have coming together. Something that you don’t know I’m saying for a specific reason that you’ll hear later, and you’ll go back and be like, ‘Oh my god'.&quot;Tracklist of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, exploredTaylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Singapore - Source: GettyAfter revealing the vinyl of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift also read out the tracklist, with the following songs included on it:The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin The FriendshipActually RomanticWi$h Li$tWood CANCELLED!HoneyThe Life of a Showgirl (ft. Sabrina Carpenter)Then, speaking about the importance of the songs for th the new project, the Shake It Off singer said:&quot;Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. You couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one. It is just right. That focus and that kind of discipline with creating an album and keeping the bar really high is something I have wanted to do for a very long time.&quot;Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is scheduled to drop on October 3.