"Not falling for it again!" - Fans react to Taylor Swift seemingly renewing trademarks for "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" 

Taylor Swift has seemingly renewed the trademarks for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). For the uninitiated, Reputation, her 2017 album, and Taylor Swift (her self-titled 2006 debut album) are two of the six albums the singer did not re-record and release under the tag &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; after she was denied ownership of the masters.According to USA Today, Swift had previously filed for a final trademark registration extension for both titles in early 2025, with August 16, 2025, being the deadline for the titles' commercial use to retain their exclusive rights.On August 17, 2025, X account @TSwiftEdits_13 posted that the singer seemingly renewed the trademark for both albums' titles as of August 15, 2025.News of Taylor Swift's recent trademark was met with varied responses from Swifties on X, with one fan writing:&quot;Not falling for it again!&quot;Charizza @proxyfullLINK@TSstatistics Not falling for it again!Meanwhile, several Swifties commented that the singer seemingly had no intention of re-recording the albums and might release her vault tracks under the new trademarked names.Will (my job is just beach) ❤️‍🔥 @Will25800LINK@TSstatistics Its been “within 3 years” for 6 years nowno @vljasiaLINK@TSstatistics shes only releasing the vault tracks before yall startBritnie Trescastro 👑🧣 @tolerate_it23LINK@TSstatistics She already said she wasn’t releasing rep tv in its entirety. Just vault tracksAll2Well10 @jenvt98LINK@TSstatistics I think I’ve seen this film before…However, others came up with predictions for what the trademark meant for both albums, wondering if Taylor Swift might release &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; to celebrate their anniversaries. For context, her self-titled debut turns 20 in 2026, and Reputation turns 10 in 2027.XD @GodShenpaiLINK@TSstatistics I hope when she drops rep (deluxe) she includes Delicate/Lwymmd/Ready for it (Taylor’s version) since those are the 3 that are completely ready to release along with that King of my heart music video 😭Whore Biscuit 🏳️‍🌈🔯🌹🌱🇪🇺 @CallumboMagumboLINK@TSstatistics I expect: TSTV 2026, RepTV 2027 to coincide with their 20th and 10th anniversaries respectively. TSTV will likely be a full re-record with vault tracks, where as RepTV likely will be a deluxe of sorts with the original tracks, the vault tracks and the TV versions she did record.Kikky 🧡 MAYHEM @kikkydollLINK@TSstatistics 10.23.2026 - Taylor Swift TV release date. (20th anniversary) 11.12.2027 - Reputation TV release date. (10th anniversary)Mary 🦉 Stolitz enthusiast 🍉 @Shinyas_wifeLINK@TSstatistics Debut tv will be a full album and rep tv will be an ep with the vault tracksWhat did Taylor Swift say about re-recording Reputation and her debut album?In May 2025, Taylor Swift took to her website to announce that she had regained ownership of her entire music catalog after buying back the masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.For the uninitiated, Swift had released Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, Fearless, Reputation, and 1989 under Big Machine Records. She had lost ownership of her masters when Scooter Braun's company bought the record label in 2019. Braun later sold her catalog to Shamrock in 2020, and Swift was finally able to purchase her music from the company in 2025.Meanwhile, the singer re-recorded the entirety of her four albums, Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, and released them with the tag &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; to regain ownership of her music. Of the six albums, only Reputation and her debut album were not re-recorded and re-released.While announcing the news of her regaining ownership of her masters, Swift also revealed the fate of the &quot;Taylor's Version&quot; of both albums. According to People Magazine, the singer wrote that she had a hard time re-recording Reputation and was barely a quarter of the way into the album, writing:&quot;I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief.&quot;Additionally, Taylor Swift continued that Reputation was the only album out of the six that she thought &quot;couldn't be improved upon by redoing it,&quot; and so she kept &quot;putting it off.&quot; She assured fans that she might be willing to release the unreleased or vault tracks from the album if there was a demand for them.The Eras Tour @TSTheErasTourLINK“I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. […] To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off.”As for her debut album, the singer revealed that she had &quot;completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,&quot; adding:&quot;I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.&quot;Taylor Swift shared how she bought back her catalogAccording to Variety, Taylor Swift recently revealed how she bought back her masters during her appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which aired on August 13, 2025. Her podcast appearance came one day after she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.Swift, who teared up as she spoke about the incident, said she sent her mother and brother to negotiate on her behalf as she wanted to convey:“all the times we’ve tried to buy [the masters], all the times it’s fallen through, all the times we had gotten plans together and figured out something we thought was gonna work and it didn’t at the last minute.”Taylor Swift also stated why it was important for her to own her music catalog, revealing that it was for personal reasons rather than profit.“For me, this is not, ‘Oh, I want to own this asset because of its returns, because of the dividends that I will receive over the years'. I want it because these [are] my handwritten diary entries from my whole life. These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life. This is my photography, my music videos, most of which I funded. My artwork, everything that I’ve ever done, is in this catalog,” she said.In other news, Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3. The 12-track album is currently available for pre-order on her website.