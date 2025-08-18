  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Not falling for it again!" - Fans react to Taylor Swift seemingly renewing trademarks for "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" 

"Not falling for it again!" - Fans react to Taylor Swift seemingly renewing trademarks for "Reputation (Taylor’s Version)" 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 18, 2025 16:40 GMT
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift has seemingly renewed the trademarks for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). For the uninitiated, Reputation, her 2017 album, and Taylor Swift (her self-titled 2006 debut album) are two of the six albums the singer did not re-record and release under the tag "Taylor's Version" after she was denied ownership of the masters.

Ad

According to USA Today, Swift had previously filed for a final trademark registration extension for both titles in early 2025, with August 16, 2025, being the deadline for the titles' commercial use to retain their exclusive rights.

On August 17, 2025, X account @TSwiftEdits_13 posted that the singer seemingly renewed the trademark for both albums' titles as of August 15, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

News of Taylor Swift's recent trademark was met with varied responses from Swifties on X, with one fan writing:

"Not falling for it again!"
Ad

Meanwhile, several Swifties commented that the singer seemingly had no intention of re-recording the albums and might release her vault tracks under the new trademarked names.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

However, others came up with predictions for what the trademark meant for both albums, wondering if Taylor Swift might release "Taylor's Version" to celebrate their anniversaries. For context, her self-titled debut turns 20 in 2026, and Reputation turns 10 in 2027.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

What did Taylor Swift say about re-recording Reputation and her debut album?

In May 2025, Taylor Swift took to her website to announce that she had regained ownership of her entire music catalog after buying back the masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

For the uninitiated, Swift had released Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, Fearless, Reputation, and 1989 under Big Machine Records. She had lost ownership of her masters when Scooter Braun's company bought the record label in 2019. Braun later sold her catalog to Shamrock in 2020, and Swift was finally able to purchase her music from the company in 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, the singer re-recorded the entirety of her four albums, Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, and released them with the tag "Taylor's Version" to regain ownership of her music. Of the six albums, only Reputation and her debut album were not re-recorded and re-released.

While announcing the news of her regaining ownership of her masters, Swift also revealed the fate of the "Taylor's Version" of both albums. According to People Magazine, the singer wrote that she had a hard time re-recording Reputation and was barely a quarter of the way into the album, writing:

Ad
"I know, I know. What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief."
Ad

Additionally, Taylor Swift continued that Reputation was the only album out of the six that she thought "couldn't be improved upon by redoing it," and so she kept "putting it off." She assured fans that she might be willing to release the unreleased or vault tracks from the album if there was a demand for them.

Ad

As for her debut album, the singer revealed that she had "completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now," adding:

"I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."
Ad

Taylor Swift shared how she bought back her catalog

According to Variety, Taylor Swift recently revealed how she bought back her masters during her appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which aired on August 13, 2025. Her podcast appearance came one day after she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift, who teared up as she spoke about the incident, said she sent her mother and brother to negotiate on her behalf as she wanted to convey:

Ad
“all the times we’ve tried to buy [the masters], all the times it’s fallen through, all the times we had gotten plans together and figured out something we thought was gonna work and it didn’t at the last minute.”

Taylor Swift also stated why it was important for her to own her music catalog, revealing that it was for personal reasons rather than profit.

Ad
“For me, this is not, ‘Oh, I want to own this asset because of its returns, because of the dividends that I will receive over the years'. I want it because these [are] my handwritten diary entries from my whole life. These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life. This is my photography, my music videos, most of which I funded. My artwork, everything that I’ve ever done, is in this catalog,” she said.
Ad

In other news, Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3. The 12-track album is currently available for pre-order on her website.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications