"Her mom is still living in the iconic rep era" - Fans react to Zoë Kravitz destroying Taylor Swift’s bathroom to rescue her mother’s pet snake

Zoë Kravitz recounted the story of accidentally destroying Taylor Swift's bathroom to retrieve her mom, Lisa Bonet's, pet snake during her recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which aired on August 13, 2025. According to Cosmopolitan (published November 2024), Kravitz and Swift have been friends for a long time, with their first public hangout documented in 2016.The Blink Twice director told Meyers that she and her mother stayed at Swift's home during the LA fires evacuation in January 2025, with Bonet bringing along her pet snake, Orpheus.Kravitz said the incident happened on the final day of her stay at Taylor Swift's house, adding that she was in the middle of cleaning up after herself when she received a call from her mother, asking her to come upstairs because she was in &quot;a little bit of a pickle.&quot;“I answered the phone and she goes, ‘Hi!’ And I’m like, ‘Your voice is super high.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m in a little bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?'” Kravitz said.The Batman star explained that the snake had crawled into a tiny hole in the bathroom, adding that it hadn't fully disappeared as her mother had managed to grab hold of its tail. However, the actress revealed that she began to panic to the point where her mother told her, &quot;If I had both hands, I would have slapped you (to calm down).”Kravitz said she had no idea what to do when the house manager came with a crowbar and helped them rip up the tiles to get the snake out. She asked the manager not to tell Taylor Swift anything till she had taken care of the repairs, but the singer already knew about the incident when she called her.“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls. We completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom, and there was just this moment where I was like, either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house,” she said.She continued:“So we destroyed the bathroom and I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously I’m gonna pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don’t say anything until it’s fixed, so I could just say everything’s fine.' And I remember calling her [Swift] and saying, ‘Hey — also very high voice — I wanted to talk to you about something,’ and she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a stake in our house and destroyed my bathroom?'”Zoë Kravitz's story was met with hilarious reactions from netizens on X, with one fan joking that her mother was still living in &quot;the iconic rep era.&quot; For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation utilized a serpent motif in promotions, tours, and music videos.&quot;Her mom is still living in the iconic rep era.&quot;Movie Jockey 🍿 @turquoisepogosLINK@PopBase Her mom is still living in the iconic rep eraSeveral fans shared the enthusiasm, posting about Reputation Easter eggs. One fan joked that the snake was looking for the vault tracks from the album.Marcus •T•S•1•3• @Adam74313LINK@PopBase Reputation cannot be silenced!!! She making some noise👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 @soneslovesoshiLINK@PopBase the reputation tv promo is insaneJuli @juzolskyLINK@PopBase Snake was just looking for the rep vaulttaylor’s pet rat @iEatVinyls13LINK@PopBase REP TV EASTER EGGOthers marveled at Kravitz explaining the story to Taylor Swift and on television, adding that the incident made for a good tale.DevRitual @DevRitualLINK@PopBase Imagine explaining to Taylor: So… funny story… your bathroom’s fine, but the snake’s the new landlord.’ 🐍🚽TripleS @triples_ethLINK@PopBase well i guess that makes for a good story to tellJR @jrcryptexLINK@PopBase This is exactly the kind of plot twist I expect in a Zoë Kravitz interview. 🐍🚿Sultana Khan @sult0111LINK@PopBase Batman couldn’t have gotten this out of meTaylor Swift announces The Life of a ShowgirlThe upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, was announced by Taylor Swift on August 12, 2025, at exactly 12:12 am. The album is available for &quot;pre pre-order&quot; on her website in vinyl, cassette, or CD format. However, the exact release date and album cover remain unveiled as of now.Swift made her album announcement via a clip of her interview on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, which will air on August 13. In the clip, she pulled out a blurred copy of her vinyl album from a mint green briefcase, initialed &quot;T.S.,&quot; saying:&quot;I wanted to show you something. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;Taylor Swift's new era is signified by orange and mint green, with the singer's official social media accounts updated to reflect the new color scheme. The theme was immediately adopted by multiple brands and companies, including The Empire State Building, whose lights went orange to mark the occasion on August 12.Additionally, Taylor Swift released a new playlist on Spotify to accompany her album announcement. The playlist, titled And, baby, that's show business for you!, includes 22 songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback from her Reputation, 1989, and Red albums, including Style, ...Ready For It?, Delicate, Blank Space, and 22.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKTaylor Swift has made a Spotify playlist for her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ featuring only Max Martin-produced songs. The last time they worked together was ‘reputation’ in 2017.The Life of a Showgirl follows Taylor Swift's 2024 double album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she released while in the middle of her record-breaking 'The Eras Tour.' It is also her first album since attaining ownership of all her masters from Shamrock Capital, which she announced in May 2025.