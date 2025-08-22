  • home icon
  Inside Taylor Swift's limited edition 'The Life of a Showgirl' collection: How to buy, pricing details, and more

Inside Taylor Swift’s limited edition ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ collection: How to buy, pricing details, and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 22, 2025 04:51 GMT
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3, 2025. On August 13, 2025, she shared details about it on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Since then, Swift has been keeping her fans on their toes with potential Easter eggs with subsequent posts on her socials the following days, including a wide range of alternate album covers for The Life of a Showgirl. Like most of her latest releases, the album is available in CD and orange glitter cassette, and vinyl, which are all available for pre-order on her official website.

But that's not all, because Taylor Swift also unveiled a series of The Life of a Showgirl limited edition collection. After previous limited editions sell out, she has returned with two different versions of the album's Baby, That's Show Business vinyl edition, which will be available for 48 hours, until Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or until supplies last.

The two alternate covers continue Swift's Vegas showgirl motif, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot. This time, she's posing center stage in a yellow feathered headdress and a bedazzled showgirl costume. There are two choices, as mentioned: one with a lovely bouquet of golden vinyl and the other in lakeside beach blue sparkle vinyl, both priced at $29.99.

The latest limited-edition vinyls of her upcoming album follow a series of limited-edition releases, including the "It's Frightening," "It's Rupturous," and "It's Beautiful" deluxe CDs. She also released "The Shiny Bug" limited vinyl collection a few days ago, which is no longer available on the site.

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's upcoming The Life of a Showgirl album

Taylor Swift kicked off her latest era at 12:12 am ET on August 12, 2025, per People, announcing her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, coming this fall. The following day, she appeared on the New Heights podcast to talk about her Eras tour and to share more details about her upcoming album.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London (Image via Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London (Image via Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift revealed her new album on the podcast, showing the cover, release date, and track list. The album comes out on October 3, 2025, and will have 12 songs. Unlike her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, with 31 tracks, she confirmed there will be no bonus songs this time.

Besides Taylor Swift, Max Martin and Shellback are also producing The Life of a Showgirl, which includes tracks like Eldest Daughter, Elizabeth Taylor, Actually Romantic, Father Figure, and The Fate of Ophelia.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Life of a Showgirl as the album nears its release date.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Divya Singh
