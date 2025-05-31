What was Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s big personal news?

Taylor Swift bought all of her masters back, and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, was quick to share his support with the music superstar. On Friday, May 30, 2025, the Grammy winner shared some good news on her website and her Instagram account.

While it's not the release of the hotly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version), Swift said that she successfully bought her entire music catalog back. She shared a lengthy letter to her fans and followers announcing the acquisition alongside a picture of her and her first six albums.

As congratulations flooded the comments, some eagle-eyed fans caught the football player dropping a subtle support for his music icon girlfriend. Fans caught Travis Kelce dropping a "like" on Taylor Swift's post. Others also pointed out that the Instagram account of Kelce's podcast, New Heights, liked the singer's social media post as well.

While Swift and Kelce rarely talk about their relationship in interviews, if ever, they have been linked since 2023. Swift has been seen cheering for the football player during his games, while the Chiefs star has also been to her Eras tour. However, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published in November 2023, Kelce made a rare comment about his first interaction with Swift.

He said that he had "somebody playing Cupid" and brought his public crush on Swift's attention, prompting the pop star to reach out to him. Travis Kelce also shared that they first met in New York, but they had already started talking before that.

Travis Kelce's favorite songs from Taylor Swift's music catalog, which she now owns 100%

While Travis Kelce has been fairly tight-lipped about his relationship with Taylor Swift, he shared some of his favorite songs from the entire music catalog of the 14-time Grammy winner. In an interview with Internet personality The Schmo in May 2024, Kelce was asked to name his top three favorite songs by his girlfriend at the moment.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that Blank Space, The Alchemy, and So High School are on his top three. The last two songs are from Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The track So High School, which is from the album's extended version, is widely believed to reflect her high school-like romance with Kelce.

However, in a separate interview during his appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast in June 2024, Kelce said that her three favorite songs from Swift's catalog are Blank Space, Cruel Summer, and So High School. Blank Space, the second track in Taylor Swift's 1989 album, appears to be a favorite for the football player.

In a November episode of his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, he revealed that if he could only listen to one Taylor Swift song for the rest of his life, it's going to be Blank Space. He added:

"It's just unbelievable. Everything about it."

He also called The Alchemy a "banger" before revealing that Cowboy Like Me is another song he likes. He also said that he "learned to absolutely love" Death by a Thousand Cuts after watching Swift perform the track at the NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2019.

In a press conference in New Orleans in February 2025, Travis Kelce said that his favorite Taylor Swift album is The Tortured Poets Department, per Vogue.

