"It's really hard for me": Bill Belichick's GM Michael Lombardi makes honest confession with just two days to kickoff 2025 season 

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels enter the 2025 college football season with uncertainty, as the team has a handful of returning starters and a new transfer quarterback.

North Carolina’s general manager, Michael Lombardi, expressed difficulty in defining the team’s identity entering Week 1.

On "The Patt McAfee Show" on Thursday, he said:

“It’s really hard for me. I don’t know who we are. I know who we are, in terms of us against us. But that’s the hard part. When you have training camp and you practice 10 days [in the NFL], and then you have those preseason games, you get an idea. You’re able to judge your team a little bit. You have what you have.

“This is really foreign to me, not having any practices against some other team. What does the speed of the game going to look like? We’re playing a TCU team that won six of its last seven games. They’re very effective.”

Quaterback Gio Lopez will lead the offense after transferring from South Alabama. The team will have only four returning offensive starters, although Bill Belichick has added several defensive players through the transfer portal.

Colin Cowherd believes Bill Belichick will have limited success as he becomes a college coach in the NIL era

The six-time Super Bowl winner was hired as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. After his success with the New England Patriots, many expect him to change North Carolina’s trajectory. However, sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that his star power will attract the same kind of luck as Deion Sanders at the Colorado Buffaloes.

Along with a massive roster revamp during the offseason, NIL has also been an enjoyable aspect of Belichick’s new job. Cowherd said, when he appeared on “The Joel Klatt Show” (from 26:40 onwards):

“The NIL is his friend, cause he can just write checks. I do not believe, six years ago, Bill succeeds at college football...The NIL has made it very professional and that's attracted to Bill. 40 transfers. I mean, come on. Bill was hard on his first and second-round draft picks to start. He liked to draft guys, sit them, learn the system and play them Year 2. And those were like 24-year-old guys. ... 40 new players? Limited practice time? Like, I don't know.”

Cowherd added:

“It's got a Colorado feel to it. ... The irony is, I think it's gonna look like Colorado."

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels will prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 2.

