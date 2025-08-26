"The NIL is his friend": Colin Cowherd shares unfiltered opinion on Bill Belichick's potential to succeed at UNC 

Bill Belichick's collegiate coaching debut is inching closer. After winning six Super Bowls in the NFL, he joined the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2024, looking to make a change. UNC has always been known as a basketball program. Now, fans are expecting them to make the same waves in football.

On Monday, analyst Colin Cowherd shared his unfiltered take on Bill Belichick's collegiate coaching debut with the Tar Heels. During an appearance on "The Joel Klatt Show," he talked about how the current era of NIL makes a difference and how things would not have worked out for the former NFL coach six years ago.

Cowherd also highlighted UNC's massive roster revamp this offseason while expressing his concerns about them finding success in Belichick's debut season.

"The NIL is his friend, cause he can just write checks. I do not believe, six years ago, Bill succeeds at college football," Cowherd said (Timestamp- 26:40 onwards). "...The NIL has made it very professional and that's attracted to Bill. 40 transfers. I mean, come on.

"Bill was hard on his first and second-round draft picks to start. He liked to draft guys, sit them, learn the system and play them Year 2. And those were like 24-year-old guys. ... 40 new players? Limited practice time? Like, I don't know.

"It's got a Colorado feel to it. ... The irony is, I think it's gonna look like Colorado," he added.

Cowherd believes Belichick's tenure with UNC is going to be similar to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. They will get massive publicity and fame, but not enjoy the same level of success on the field.

Bill Belichick expresses gratitude for being able to coach UNC

Both of Belichick's sons are a part of his coaching staff at UNC. Steve is the defensive coordinator, while Brian takes over as the safeties coach for the upcoming season.

During an interview with the Boston Globe, he opened up about being able to work together with his sons. He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach the Tar Heels at the collegiate level.

"I enjoy it," Belichick said. "I've always wanted to be in college football. I grew up in college football. This is a great university, and it's a great opportunity here. The kids are great, they work hard, they want to be good, and they try. Working with a lot of people I like to work with, and I enjoy coming to work every day. That's an important quality of life."

The Tar Heels kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against TCU on Sept. 1. It will be played at Kenan Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

