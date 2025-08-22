“It broke his brain”: NFL insider claims Bill Belichick’s “rogue” behavior has Tom Brady written all over it after latest outburst at Robert Kraft

Losing Tom Brady may have been too much for Bill Belichick to deal with. That’s according to NFL insider John Frascella, who believes the former New England Patriots head coach seemed lost and unsure of what to do when the star quarterback left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.“Belichick has gone rogue… I honestly believe when Brady won a Super Bowl with the Bucs - a team that was 7-9 the year before - it broke his brain, it makes you question your entire life, was it really mostly Brady the entire time?” said Frascella on X.“Belichick flopped out with the Browns and had no history of winning as a head coach without Brady.”Together Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together.This Belichick drama all stems from an interview he did with the Boston Globe where he was asked about the difference between coaching in the NFL and in college.“It’s a lot of football, and there’s not much in your way,” answered Belichick.“There’s no owner, there’s no owner’s son. There’s no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I’m all for that. But it’s way less of what it was at that level,” he added.His statement was perceived as a subtle jab at the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with the club president being his son Jonathan. The Kraft family was heavily involved in the Pats’ decision-making despite Belichick being named the de facto general manager when he was offered the head coaching position in 2000.The Patriots took a “big risk”This was not the first time since Belichick and Kraft mutually parted ways in January 2024 that the head coach took at shot at his ex-boss. Last month, the Patriots owner appeared on the “Dude on Dudes” podcast featuring former New England stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. Kraft told them that hiring Belichick as his head coach was a:“Big risk.”The former New York Giants and Jets defensive coordinator fired back in July, telling ESPN:“As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job.”He was supposed to succeed Bill Parcells as the New York Jets head coach in 2000, but at his introductory press conference in January, he reigned. Belichick stated the unstable ownership situation in New York was the primary reason why he left.The Jets were compensated for Belichick’s departure and subsequent hiring in New England by receiving the Pats’ first-round draft pick in 2000.