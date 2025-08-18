"It's going to be scary": Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith fires bold warning after Julian Sayin is appointed QB1

The Ohio State Buckeyes announced on Monday that they have chosen Julian Sayin as their starting quarterback for the upcoming college football season. The former 5-star commit was in a months-long QB battle with redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz.The 19-year-old wide receiver on the Buckeyes squad, Jeremiah Smith, only had praises and well wishes for the newly appointed QB. After the news broke out, he said:&quot;That arm is different. He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. He's definitely going to be a guy. It's going to be scary for opponents.&quot;As per head coach Ryan Day, it was Julian Sayin's consistency and offensive literacy that made him a better candidate than Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Claire.“Julian has gotten stronger and bigger. He’s learned the offense and is playing faster,” Day said as per NBC4.Sayin transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Buckeyes in January 2024. He was an elite and most-coveted recruit when he joined the then-Nick Saban-led team.What did Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have to say about Julian Sayin's appointment as Ohio State's QB1?The Ohio State Buckeyes will gear up to face the Steve Sarkisian-led Texas Longhorns on August 30. After hearing the news of Sayin's appointment, this is what Sarkisian had to say:“Ton of respect for Julian,” Sarkisian said, as per Austin American Statesman. “We recruited him hard here. He was a very gifted passer, really good player. Came to camp with us I want to say two years in a row. We’ve got a lot of familiarity with him.”“Very good arm talent,” Sarkisian said. “Very quick release. Really accurate guy. Obviously, he’s got great weapons around him, and so he’s the type of guy that can utilize those weapons in a good system. So it poses a heck of a challenge.”When asked if Arch Manning and team have devised any special plans to face Julian Sayin, Sarkisian preferred not to answer.Who do you think will dominate the other? Let us know in the comment box!