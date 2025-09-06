IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal drips in diamond while showing off stylish all-white look in Texas vs. San Jose State game

  • home icon
By Neha Joshi
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:43 GMT
Image Credit: @steve.sarkisian/Instagram, @lorealsarkisian/Instagram
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is not the only one who aces gameday fashion. In fact, the credit for making him gameday ready goes to his athlete-turned-celebrity wardrobe stylist wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

She often shares her work online. This time, the former track and field star shared stylish snaps straight from the Texas stadium. In the snaps, she can be seen in a white, flared mini dress, paired with metallic boots and a Christian Dior handbag.

Loreal accessorized her outfit by adding diamond tennis bracelets and necklaces. She also wore a necklace that featured a dazzling pendant of the letter 'A.' The caption of her post was:

"Happy Game Day"
Loreal gave birth to her first child, and Steve Sarkisian's fourth, and has been sharing her experience as a new mother on her social media platforms.

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, opened up about her difficult delivery

Steve Sarkisian revealed that Loreal gave birth to their son, Amays, on April 5. The Instagram post's caption read:

"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙"
In a YouTube video, Loreal said she was rushed for an emergency C-section after her then-unborn son's heart rate dropped suddenly. However, after hours of worrying, the baby recovered and is healthy.

She thanked the NICU healthcare professionals while also giving a glimpse of her baby on Instagram.

"To all of the healthcare professionals around the world,thank you will never feel like enough," she said. "As a mother who endured a difficult pregnancy and watched my son fight in the NICU, I know firsthand the weight of your dedication. The team at Saint David’s, the surgeons, doctors, and every nurse who cared for us became our lifeline.
"You carried us through one of the most fragile chapters of our lives with skill, compassion, and unwavering support. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and I will forever be grateful for the hands and hearts that helped save my son and carried me through motherhood’s most challenging beginning."

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal have been married since 2020. The two filed for a divorce in 2024 but reconciled.

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

