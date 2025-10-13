IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian celebrates birthday in glamorous LBD after Texas wins the Red River Rivalry

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, attended the Longhorns' dominant 23-6 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Week 6 of college football action. Loreal had missed the Longhorns' dismal loss to the Florida Gators last week after attending the Paris Fashion Week. Loreal turned forty years old on Sunday and she celebrated by posting a picture dump on Instagram. In the pictures, she wore a stylish little black dress while holding several black and yellow balloons.Loreal Sarkisian captioned the post:&quot;Happy Birthday to me! 🎉💫 I’m overflowing with gratitude today as I thank the Lord for blessing me with another year of life. It’s been a journey of growth, learning, and resilience, and I am in awe of the woman He’s shaping me to be. Not every day is easy, but each one is a precious gift full of love, lessons, and joy.As I step into my 40s, I carry with me a heart full of love, grace, and gratitude for the people, experiences, and blessings that have made me who I am today. Here’s to embracing every moment, living fully, and trusting the journey ahead. Cheers to 40! 🤍🫶🏾.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the Red River Rivalry, Loreal Sarkisian also dropped pictures of her outfit for the game, including a low-cut denim top and brown pants, which she rocked on the iconic Cotton Bowl field. Loreal Sarkisian hyped after Red River Rivalry winAfter the Texas Longhorns beat their previously unbeaten rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Loreal Sarkisian was hyped and she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram directed at the fanbase. She also thanked the fans for the compliments on her stylish game day outfit. &quot;Wow, Longhorn Nation what a way to show up and win! Congratulations to the entire team, coaches, staff, students, and fans for showing up. Let’s continue to show up and win! Thank you all for the compliments on yesterday’s look: Top and bottom - Schiaparelli. Shoes - Gucci. Can’t wait to see you again on the field! XOLO 🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter giving birth to her son, Amays, in April, Loreal has continued to post her inventive game day outfits on her Instagram account. Loreal Sarkisian has also attended several Texas games to support her husband, but the two games that she has missed so far this season, against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators, have resulted in Longhorns losses.