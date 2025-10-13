  • home icon
  IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian celebrates birthday in glamorous LBD after Texas wins the Red River Rivalry

IN PICS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian celebrates birthday in glamorous LBD after Texas wins the Red River Rivalry

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:55 GMT
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, attended the Longhorns' dominant 23-6 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Week 6 of college football action. Loreal had missed the Longhorns' dismal loss to the Florida Gators last week after attending the Paris Fashion Week.

Loreal turned forty years old on Sunday and she celebrated by posting a picture dump on Instagram. In the pictures, she wore a stylish little black dress while holding several black and yellow balloons.

Loreal Sarkisian captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday to me! 🎉💫 I’m overflowing with gratitude today as I thank the Lord for blessing me with another year of life. It’s been a journey of growth, learning, and resilience, and I am in awe of the woman He’s shaping me to be. Not every day is easy, but each one is a precious gift full of love, lessons, and joy.
As I step into my 40s, I carry with me a heart full of love, grace, and gratitude for the people, experiences, and blessings that have made me who I am today. Here’s to embracing every moment, living fully, and trusting the journey ahead. Cheers to 40! 🤍🫶🏾."
Before the Red River Rivalry, Loreal Sarkisian also dropped pictures of her outfit for the game, including a low-cut denim top and brown pants, which she rocked on the iconic Cotton Bowl field.

Loreal Sarkisian hyped after Red River Rivalry win

After the Texas Longhorns beat their previously unbeaten rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Loreal Sarkisian was hyped and she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram directed at the fanbase. She also thanked the fans for the compliments on her stylish game day outfit.

"Wow, Longhorn Nation what a way to show up and win! Congratulations to the entire team, coaches, staff, students, and fans for showing up. Let’s continue to show up and win! Thank you all for the compliments on yesterday’s look: Top and bottom - Schiaparelli. Shoes - Gucci. Can’t wait to see you again on the field! XOLO 🤍."
After giving birth to her son, Amays, in April, Loreal has continued to post her inventive game day outfits on her Instagram account. Loreal Sarkisian has also attended several Texas games to support her husband, but the two games that she has missed so far this season, against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators, have resulted in Longhorns losses.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

