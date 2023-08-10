"Inappropriate, offensive": Northwestern's Derrick Gragg reacts after coaches show up at practice wearing "tone deaf" T-shirts

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg has been tasked with cleaning up the mess created by the football hazing scandal that rocked the school.

Former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired last month after 17 years leading the program. However, coaches and staffers recently showed support for Fitzgerald, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his playing career with the Wildcats, by showing up to practice in shirts that read "Cats Against the World" with his jersey number, 51, on the front.

Gragg released a statement expressing his disappointment:

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats Against the World' T-shirts. Neither I nor the University was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf.

"Let me be crystal clear: Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

Check out Derrick Gragg's statement below, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN:

The shirts were worn during the first Wildcats practice that was open to members of the media. They were reportedly made following Fitzgerald's firing and have made appearances at team activities and on social media.

What is Derrick Gragg's career background before Northwestern?

Derrick Gragg spent four seasons as a wide receiver for the Vanderbilt Commodores, totaling 40 receptions for 646 yards and three touchdowns. He graduated with a degree in human development in 1992.

He spent three years, from 1993 through 1995, as the director of student life at Vanderbilt. Gragg spent the following three years as the director of compliance at the University of Missouri. He took the first step towards becoming an athletic director in 1997 when he was named the assistant athletic director at the University of Michigan.

In 2000, he accepted the position of senior associate athletic director at the University of Arkansas. He spent six years in the role before being named the athletic director at Eastern Michigan University. After seven years, he accepted the same position at the University of Tulsa. He remained in the role until 2021, when he was named the athletic director at Northwestern.