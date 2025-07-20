  • home icon
  "Insanely heartbreaking and devastating" - CFB fans mourn tragic death of Ole Miss freshman DL Corey Adams in Memphis shooting

"Insanely heartbreaking and devastating" - CFB fans mourn tragic death of Ole Miss freshman DL Corey Adams in Memphis shooting

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:29 GMT
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Arkansas - Source: Imagn
CFB fans mourn tragic death of Ole Miss freshman DL Corey Adams in Memphis shooting. (Credits: IMAGN)

Corey Adams, a defensive lineman prospect who committed to Ole Miss and was preparing to join the program for the 2025 season, was fatally shot in Memphis on Saturday.

Fans paid tribute to the player on social media in the hours after the announcement of his death by the Rebels.

"Insanely heartbreaking and devastating news," said this fan.
"Damn that 2006 is heartbreaking. So young, praying for his family," said another fan.
"Heart broken for the family. Prayers of comfort and strength in such tragedy," said a third fan.
"Sorry for your loss. So heartbreaking. Prayers for his family," said this fan.

Some fans offered their prayers to the family and the Ole Miss program.

"Prayers for the family and the program," said this fan.
"Hate to hear this. Condolences to his family, friends, and everyone else around him," said another fan.
"Thoughts and prayers goes out to the family and friends of Corey Adam’s and to the whole ole miss community," said a third fan.
"Prayers to his family and the Ole Miss Football team/community! RIP young man," said this fan.

Ole Miss release statement on the death of Corey Adams

The Ole Miss Rebels have released their statement concerning the death of Corey Adams.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with the tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."
Adams was a three-star recruit from Louisiana who played high school football at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. During his final year, he recorded 47 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles, as he helped the school win a state championship.

Adams committed to the Rebels in June 2024 and was eager to play for the program. Tragically, this is something that the young star player will be unable to do.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

