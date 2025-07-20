"Insanely heartbreaking and devastating" - CFB fans mourn tragic death of Ole Miss freshman DL Corey Adams in Memphis shooting

Corey Adams, a defensive lineman prospect who committed to Ole Miss and was preparing to join the program for the 2025 season, was fatally shot in Memphis on Saturday.Fans paid tribute to the player on social media in the hours after the announcement of his death by the Rebels.&quot;Insanely heartbreaking and devastating news,&quot; said this fan.&quot;Damn that 2006 is heartbreaking. So young, praying for his family,&quot; said another fan.&quot;Heart broken for the family. Prayers of comfort and strength in such tragedy,&quot; said a third fan.&quot;Sorry for your loss. So heartbreaking. Prayers for his family,&quot; said this fan.Some fans offered their prayers to the family and the Ole Miss program.&quot;Prayers for the family and the program,&quot; said this fan.&quot;Hate to hear this. Condolences to his family, friends, and everyone else around him,&quot; said another fan.&quot;Thoughts and prayers goes out to the family and friends of Corey Adam’s and to the whole ole miss community,&quot; said a third fan.&quot;Prayers to his family and the Ole Miss Football team/community! RIP young man,&quot; said this fan.Ole Miss release statement on the death of Corey AdamsThe Ole Miss Rebels have released their statement concerning the death of Corey Adams.&quot;We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with the tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.&quot;Adams was a three-star recruit from Louisiana who played high school football at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. During his final year, he recorded 47 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles, as he helped the school win a state championship.Adams committed to the Rebels in June 2024 and was eager to play for the program. Tragically, this is something that the young star player will be unable to do.Read More: Ole Miss freshman Corey Adams killed: Lane Kiffin's commit dies in Memphis shooting