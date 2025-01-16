Insider Casts Doubt on Steve Sarkisian Future Amid Rumored Links With Cowboys

Steve Sarkisian has been able to transform the Texas Longhorns in the four seasons he has been with the program. He has been able to turn them into contenders for the National Championship and has made the College Football Playoff semi-finals in the last two years.

But maybe Coach Sark's time in Austin is coming to an end. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys fired their coach Mike McCarthy, and Sarkisian's name (along with many others, like Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders) has appeared in the conversation on how will replace him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Beer gave his verdict on the potential move, something that he believes will not happen.

"If Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to jump to the NFL, he has a lot of company among his peers. ... (But) the best college jobs - the true blueblood jobs - are better than many NFL jobs because of how they pay and support their coaches and their resources are endless. Sarkisian has one of those, so I don’t think he’d leave for just any NFL job.

Sark has proven that he is one of the best coaches currently in College Football. His ability to turn around not only his own life, but this Longhorns program is something that needs to be praised.

But why would he leave now? While the Dallas Cowboys job is one of the best jobs in all of coaching, Sark is in a good spot at Texas. His program is one of the best-performing teams, and the Longhorns are only going to improve.

Additionally, the prospect of Arch Manning as the starting quarterback for next season, with all the talent and skills he brings to the role, is only going to add to the abilities of this Texas program.

If he were to head to the Dallas Cowboys, the Longhorns' playcaller would be leaving all of this behind him for what could be a rebuilding season after a 2024 campaign that the Cowboys struggled in. Why would someone want to do that if they know that at their current team, they are strong enough to fight for a National Championship now?

Steve Sarkisian responds to Quinn Ewers' NFL draft decision

Sark has also responded to Quinn Ewers' decision to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. However, this was done in a very subtle but effective way.

Sarkisian didn't make a statement or say something on social media. All he did was share Quinn Ewers' story on Instagram. He left no comments and gave no opinion.

Sark let the post talk for itself. Ewers was the key part of the Longhorns' revival under Sark, and that is all that needs to be said. Sarkisian and Ewers brought Texas back, and this is something that the coach is grateful for.

