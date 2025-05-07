Insider details why Florida and Florida State's rivalry hampers progress

On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman shared why they decided to leave the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles off their list of the 10 best coaching jobs in college football.

Ad

They gave their ranking on Wednesday's episode of "Andy & Ari on On3." The criteria were that the team would have the best chance for a coach to win a national championship and have long-term success.

Staples has the Georgia Bulldogs as his top team, while Wasserman believes the Texas Longhorns are the best program for a coach to work for in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan asked why Florida and Florida State weren't mentioned in the top 10. Staples replied that both teams' competition to acquire players is part of the problem.

Ad

Trending

"We don't have a single school from the state of Florida in our top 10, and I'll tell you exactly why. As someone that lives in this state and has followed these programs very closely, them competing against one another is part of the problem.

"Like I have always pushed back on the argument of, 'Oh, Florida recruits itself. Florida State recruits.' No, it does not," Staples said (43:06 onwards).

Ad

Ad

He pointed out that the Miami Hurricanes try to sign the best players to their roster. He also believes Florida and Florida State need to do the same to be considered for the list.

"Miami doesn't recruit itself. It is war down here, and everybody else is coming in to get players too. It's not like it's just those three competing," Staples said (43:27 onwards).

Ad

Both teams have acquired new players from the transfer portal before the 2025 season. However, the Seminoles had better success as they had 23 players commit to the program. The Gators signed six new stars, with over 20 players transferring out.

Two key players that the Florida State Seminoles acquired from the transfer portal for the 2025 season

Florida State coach Mike Norvell aims to reach the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. One of the key signings the Seminoles had in the offseason was Tommy Castellanos.

Ad

The quarterback transferred to the team after two seasons with the Boston College Eagles. Last year, Castellanos had 99 completed passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is expected to be the starting quarterback for Norvell's team.

Another player who could be a key component for the Seminoles is Deuce Robinson. He transferred to Norvell's team after two seasons with the USC Trojans. In his sophomore year, the wide receiver had 23 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns.

The signing of Robinson could help improve the Seminoles' offense to compete against the best in the ACC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.