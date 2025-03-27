Mike Norvell provides update on Florida State quarterback's improvement during spring practice

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell shared an update last weekend on how some of his players are improving in the offseason. The team began spring practice on March 19 to prepare for the upcoming season. On Saturday, the coach praised quarterback Thomas Castellanos' performance during a news conference after a practice.

"I thought he had a good day," Norvell said (Timestamp: 7:33). "I mean, hit a couple of verticle shots that, I mean, were extremely well placed. You know, you feel his athleticism, his presence within the pocket, and you know, I thought did a good job at delivering the football."

Norvell added that he would watch Castellanos' practice after the news conference to see what the quarterback could improve on during the rest of spring practice.

Castellanos transferred to Florida State after playing two seasons for the Boston College Eagles. Last year, Castellanos completed 99 passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The new Seminoles quarterback hopes to start for the team in his senior year. FSU lost DJ Uiagalelei after the 2024 season as he finished his college football career. He completed 84 passes for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns in his senior year.

FSU's decision to sign Castellanos is their hope for him to help the team compete against the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Norvell has shared that he believes the former Boston Eagles star is one of the best playmakers in the league. That said, the coach is also looking at other quarterbacks on the roster to see if they can outperform Castellanos in spring training camp.

Mike Norvell highlights other quarterback performances in Florida State Seminoles' spring practice

Brock Glenn is one of the quarterbacks Norvell said has performed well. Mike Norvell highlighted one play during last week's practice that impressed him.

"I thought all three quarterbacks had their moments, and you know, Brock had a big run that showed up today. You know, was able to do some good things, and we had a couple of missed opportunities that were out there," Norvell said (Timestamp: 8:10).

Glenn was Florida State's backup quarterback last season, completing 51 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns.

The coach also praised freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry.

" We really been pleased with Kevin Sperry, too," Norvell said (Timestamp: 8:21). "I think he's come in here early these first three days, and it's a lot that's on him, but I think he's handling it pretty well."

All three quarterbacks will continue to compete for the starting role as Florida State continues spring practice.

