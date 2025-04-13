Insider justifies his bold take on Abdul Carter to New York Giants rumors before the 2025 NFL draft

Abdul Carter, who was previously viewed as the No. 1 overall prospect going to the Tennessee Titans, could end up being a target for the New York Giants. After the latest offseason dynamics and free agency moves by Brian Daboll and the team, analyst Rhett Lewis believes Carter would be a great fit for the Giants.

He mentioned that the Penn State DE could stabilize the defense, especially after Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson have almost rectified the QB woes and strengthened the offensive scheme.

Cater is a ready-to-go starter who can make the roster from day 1. Prospects like him don't come very often and passing up on him could end up becoming a regret — much like the sting they felt when Saquon Barkley left for the Eagles, who then captured the Super Bowl last season.

“Most of them, I'm just following all. I'm reading all the tea leaves that you and Ian and Mike are dropping. And it certainly sounds like you guys are saying that the Browns and the Giants might be passing a two and three on the quarterback,” Lewis said to Tom Pelissero on the Friday's episode of the Insiders. [Timestamp - 15:42]

“And in that case, knowing that the Giants did make some moves at the quarterback spot to fill their room with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, you get arguably the best player in the draft falling into your lap here at number three. Sure. They traded for Brian Burns last year, and drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux a couple of drafts ago.

“But, you know, for following the Eagles model of building a bully up front and if that's a championship model, I feel pretty dang good about bringing a player like Abdul Carter, the best edge rusher defensive lineman, and maybe overall player in the draft into New York,” he added.

Abdul Carter poses a tough competition to Travis Hunter at No. 2

Setting aside aside Lewis' prediction that the Raiders might trade their pick with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 spot, it remains possible that Kevin Stefanski will hold onto the pick and take a gamble on Carter. Like the Giants, the Browns have also rectified their offensive woes with Joe Flacco's signing.

Moreover, the franchise has secured their veteran DE Myles Garrett with a massive $160 million extension, making him one of the highest paid defensive players in NFL history.

Teaming up with Garrett could help Carter get a lot of exposure and benefit the team to bolster its defense heading into 2025 season.

