Insider makes bold prediction for blue chip prospect Travis Hunter: "It's not a huge jump from six to two"

Legendary coach Pete Carroll would want to start his first season at Las Vegas with a bang, and Travis Hunter could be a great addition, as per NFL analyst Rhett Lewis.

Ad

The Colorado two-way star happens to be the most talked about prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. One of the primary reasons is his ability to bring stability on both sides of the ball, i.e offense and defense.

While speaking to Tom Pelissero on The Insiders last week, Lewis mentioned that the Raiders, with the No. 6 overall pick in round one, could trade with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 just for Hunter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Hunter in Bananaland - Source: Imagn

The analyst was justifying his latest mock draft, where he raised eyebrows with the Raiders opting to trade their pick. He believes Caroll could make the move, as it's worth the investment. Prospects like Hunter don't come very often, hence this looks like a real-time possibility.

Ad

“I think this is a draft that maybe doesn't have as many up there elite top tier blue chip type of players, but Travis Hunter is certainly one of those guys. He feels like one of these guys that you would move up to go and get,” Lewis told Pelissero on Friday's episode. [Timestamp - 14:40]

Ad

“And look, it's not a huge jump from six to two, for the Raiders to go up and make that move with the Cleveland Browns. And it just so happens to solve, like, two fairly big needs for them. And I feel like Pete Carroll is a coach that is going to be unafraid about using Travis Hunter full go on both sides of the ball, DB and receiver.

Ad

"And then maybe tapering back at some point if you need to tinker with that a little bit. But here's the thing. You might have to give up a twenty six first round pick to go ahead and make this move, but I think you would take Travis Hunter, the wide receiver in the first round,” Lewis added.

Ad

Travis Hunter could also be a likely target for the New England Patriots

While there have been projections around the Browns and the Giants looking to get Hunter aboard, the New England Patriots at No. 4 could also become a likely destination for the Colorado standout. The Titans are locked in with Cam Ward, while the Browns are in need of a quarterback, which they could solve by picking Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Similarly, if the New York Giants gamble and pick Penn State DE Abdul Carter, it would open a whole new opportunity for the Patriots to pounce on Hunter.

Earlier before the NFL Combine, there had been rumors of Mike Vrabel analyzing his options with Hunter but later getting turned down. The draft is highly unpredictable until NFL commish Roger Goodell makes the pick-by-pick announcement on April 24 at Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.