Insider makes his thoughts clear on Cleveland Browns' potential move for Travis Hunter & Abdul Carter

The Cleveland Browns raised many eyebrows with the recent signing of Joe Flacco. Kevin Stefanski and Co. have been struggling to bolster the team's quarterback room since Deshaun Watson’s availability remains uncertain and Kenny Pickett isn't likely trustworthy yet.

These moves may diminish chances for Shedeur Sanders or any other QBs to call Cleveland home since prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter stand atop the draft board with interest from several NFL teams.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who recently appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," made his thoughts clear on the Browns' NFL draft situation. He claimed that even though Flacco signed with them, they can still look to bring in Kirk Cousins from the Falcons via a blockbuster trade, something that is feasible if they give up top picks this year and in the 2026 NFL draft.

“Browns setting themselves up to draft a quarterback now — does that happen at two?" Pelissero said on Friday (03:14). "I would say that would surprise me at this point. But they got five picks in the top 105 picks or so. They got a lot of draft capital (and) a lot of ways to move around (to) potentially move back into the first, could move back, although I don't know that you want to move out of the elite player category which they are in line to get an elite player whether that's Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

“You're gonna be in position to to draft some but the other thing that this tells me is that the Browns do not have confidence that the Falcons are actually going to be reasonable about moving Kirk Cousins because Kirk Cousins walks in the door as your starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns."

Pelissero then discussed what Atlanta would likely ask in return.

“You trade for him, and let's say the price is a mid-round pick, let's say it's a fourth-rounder, which is probably along the lines of what the Falcons would be looking for in a trade and they're going to want you to pick up the money you're bringing Kirk Cousins.”

Travis Hunter won't go beyond top 3 in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is a unicorn. Prospects like him don't come often and he has been drawing interest from multiple teams even before the 2024 season began. Even though the Tennessee Titans seem to be locked in with Miami QB Cam Ward, he could be a likely target for the New York Giants.

Brian Daboll and the team are in a similar position as the Browns. They have Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson securing the QB room. Having Hunter in the offensive scheme would become a major addition and the franchise could look to build a roster around him with a rookie QB from the 2026 draft.

