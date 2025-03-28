Insider Mike Garafolo drops his verdict on Shedeur Sanders - New York Giants NFL draft rumors

The New York Giants are in a sweet spot heading into the 2025 NFL draft where they have the No. 3 overall pick and some of the top prospects at their disposal. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of them.

If the Tennessee Titans select Miami QB Cam Ward and the Cleveland Browns select Colorado's Travis Hunter or Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, it could likely lead to Sanders making New York his new home.

NFL insider Mike Garofolo believes this could prove monumental for Joseph Schoen and Brian Daboll.

While speaking on "The Insiders" on Thursday, Garafolo mentioned that the Giants might have secured their QB woes with the latest signing of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

However, the move is temporary since the deal binds the QBs to just one season. What Schoen and Daboll need at QB is a permanent solution and Sanders might be their best shot.

“They (Giants brass) were there at his (Shedeur Sanders) during the season of practice at the Shrine Bowl," Garafolo said (05:37). "They've had an interaction with him there. They're going to continue to have interaction with him. So that's going to end up being the question. If it is Ward at one, and then either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at two, and then it gets to the Giants at three, they're gonna have a decision to make.

“Because Joe Shane and Brian Daboll understand that this needs to be a successful season for them in 2025 which is why they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston with it, two guys that they feel comfortable with, a quarterback room that they now feel is so much better than the quarterback room that they had last year."

Garafolo added that the team may still need to draft a QB in 2026 if they stick with Wilson and Winston next season but fail to record a lot of wins.

"Here's the problem with that, if you do win more games, if you're good enough to keep the jobs going forward, well now you're not going to be in prime position to take a quarterback next year,” Garafolo said.

Amid Shedeur Sanders rumors, Travis Hunter could also be a likely Giants target

Along with having an interest in Shedeur Sanders, Brian Daboll and the New York Giants may also be looking at Travis Hunter. He could prove lethal if linked up with Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the 2025 season. If the Giants are risking it all to contend for the Super Bowl, the team can have Hunter starting from day one.

There have been some rumors lately around the two-way star's linkup with the team's brass. He brings more stability on both sides of the ball being a dynamic athlete, who can easily fit into roles and manage workload.

