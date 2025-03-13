Insider notes on Georgia Pro Day: Top prospects to look out for ft. Jalen Walker, Nazir Stackhouse

It was a bit of a mini-combine at the University of Georgia today as most of the league scouts and general managers descended upon Athens for the Bulldogs pro day. The team has at least three first-round picks and as many as seven players who could end up in the top 100.

Insider notes on Georgia Pro Day

Jalen Walker, expected to be the first Bulldog drafted next month and a top-ten pick, did a few position drills for teams. He will be doing a full workout on April 17, a week before the draft. Walker met at length with all the teams in the top ten of the draft, as well as with the Washington Commanders.

Defensive end/pass rusher Mykel Williams tipped the scales at 268 pounds, eight more than his weight from the combine two weeks ago. He ran the forty in times as fast as 4.68 seconds. He will do position drills and the rest of his testing with Jalen Walker in April.

Williams is going to be a top half of round one draft pick. In my most recent mock draft, I had the Carolina Panthers choosing him with the 8th selection, and I’m told the edge-rushing needy Panthers are, in fact, very interested in Williams.

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse sat on most of his combine marks but did complete 27 reps on the bench press. Scouts were impressed with his work in position drills as the big man, who tipped the scales at 327 pounds in Indianapolis, moved well. He met at length with the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

I’m told the Jets, who will be in the market for a defensive tackle come draft weekend, like Stackhouse and his potential pairing with Quinnen Williams. The New Orleans Saints also like Stackhouse, so be on the lookout for the big man to make a visit to the Big Easy before the draft.

The team’s other defensive tackle, Warren Brinson, continued to impress scouts and is watching his draft stock take off. Brinson sat on most of his combine marks, and why not? At 315 pounds, he timed 5.09 seconds in the forty, with a quick ten-yard split of 1.76 seconds, and looked terrific in position drills as I reported from Indianapolis.

Today, he ran the short shuttle, timing in the 4.5, and completed 27 reps on the bench press. Brinson is drawing a lot of interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has needed a defensive tackle for a few years now. He also has an official 30-visit set up with the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker/pass rusher Charles Chambliss did not run the forty as he was just cleared from a significant injury suffered during Shrine Bowl week. He did touch 32 inches in the vertical jump, 10 feet even in the broad jump, and completed 30 reps on the bench.

Teams project Chambliss as a rush linebacker at the next level, best suited in a 3-4 alignment. He’s been to Detroit for an official 30 visit before pro-day with the Lions and absolutely fits the Dan Campbell profile. The Houston Texans met with Chambliss extensively before the workout, and that would be another terrific fit.

Safety Dan Jackson is building a buzz for himself in the scouting community and performed well at Pro Day.

His forty times clocked anywhere from 4.42 seconds to 4.47 seconds today, and he also hit 37 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-3 in the broad jump. Jackson, who has official 30 visits lined up, is being looked at as a zone safety on Sunday.

Tight end Benjamin Yurosek, the Stanford transfer, had a terrific day. Measuring 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds with arms that reached just over 33 inches, Yurosek timed as fast as 4.64 seconds in the forty, a full .1 faster than expected.

His other marks included 4.39 seconds in the shuttle and 7.16 seconds in the 3 cone. In a loaded tight end class, Yurosek is underrated and has been a good player on the college level for three years. I expect him to be on an active roster this fall.

Insider notes on Georgia State Pro Day

The Georgia State Pro day took place yesterday, and 17 teams were on hand primarily to see one player, offensive lineman Ben Chukwuma. A developing blocker who became a fulltime starter last season, Chukwuma measured 6-foot-6.5, 303 pounds with arms just under 34 inches.

He timed 5.17 seconds in the forty. The New York Jets have closely monitored Chukwuma since last season, and the Green Bay Packers are also showing interest in the big tackle.

There’s a bit of irony in the Packers' interest, as last year they drafted Chukwuma’s former teammate Travis Glover in the sixth round. He ultimately made the final roster and is the team’s back-up right tackle.

