Insider notes on Sun Belt Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Troy's Rara Thomas, Marshall's Toby Payne, and more

As with many of the other non-Power 4 conferences, the Sun Belt finds itself in a difficult position. As the league itself has become more competitive and added better players, they cannot compete with the major schools, who ultimately use the conference as a breeding ground to steal talent via the transfer portal. In a bit of irony, the only player drafted out of the conference last April was Mike Green, who transferred from Virginia after being dismissed by the program. History could repeat itself, as the league’s top prospect is a Georgia transfer who was dismissed by his former school last year.

The top-rated prospects in the conference are pass catchers, including one who is highly considered in the scouting community.

Last summer, receiver Rara Thomas was given a middle-round grade from scouts after a terrific 2023 campaign. A nice-sized pass catcher with better-than-average speed, Thomas displayed a lot of athleticism on the field and routinely made the difficult reception. He was one of Carson Beck’s most reliable targets and, unlike many of his receiver teammates, didn’t drop passes. Yet his 2024 season never came to be, as Thomas was dismissed from Georgia after being charged with multiple counts and variations of family violence. Thomas was eventually sentenced to 24 months of probation after entering into a plea deal and has taken his game to Troy. He has next-level ability, but he must regain his prior playing form then answer a lot of uncomfortable questions in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Toby Payne of Marshall is a surehanded tight end with big-play ability. He’s built more like a big possession wideout, though he comes with growth potential. Payne caught just 17 passes last year and must elevate his game.

Production is also something that River Helms of Georgia Southern must improve. Last year at Western Kentucky, he caught only 19 passes in the Hilltoppers’ aerial offense, yet he showed a lot of athleticism and potential. Helms is bigger than Payne and has shown himself to be more of a downfield threat. The move to Georgia Southern is an interesting one, as the Eagles offense relies more on the run compared to Western Kentucky’s.

Dorian Strawn of Texas State is a fluid left tackle with nice length and agility. He easily slides off the edge in pass protection and quickly moves to the second level blocking in motion. Strawn needs to improve his strength, as he struggles finishing blocks, though he looks as though he has growth potential.

Georgia State receiver Ted Hurst is a nice-sized possession wideout with long arms, big hands and a reliable game. He’s an underneath wideout for Sundays, yet he doesn’t come with a large upside.

Linebacker Jason Henderson is a dominant run defender who totaled 170 tackles in 2023 after 186 tackles the prior season. He was graded as a potential late-round pick entering last season, but he played only one game before being lost with a knee injury. He has size limitations, yet his intensity and head for the ball are attractive.

Sun Belt Prospects Grade Round Full Name School Pos Yr # 3.42 5th Rara Thomas Troy WR 4Jr 11 3.36 6th Toby Payne Marshall TE 4Jr 81 3.28 7th River Helms Georgia Southern TE 5Sr 87 3.27 7-FA Dorian Strawn Texas State T 5Sr 65 3.26 FA Ted Hurst Georgia State WR 4Sr 16 3.14 FA Ethan Conner Troy TE 5Sr 14 3.1 FA Jason Henderson Old Dominion ILB 5Sr 42 3.04 FA Jameson Tucker Coastal Carolina WR 4Sr 8 3.03 FA Josh Moten Southern Mississippi CB 5Sr 1 3.02 FA Thomas Davis Appalachian State OLB 5Sr 15 3.02 FA Nick DeGennaro James Madison WR 5Sr 11 3.02 FA Kentrel Bullock South Alabama RB 4Sr 3 3.01 FA Kyirin Heath Southern Mississippi TE 4Sr 88 3 FA Rashod Dubinion Appalachian State RB 4Sr 7 2.98 FA Xavier Holmes James Madison DE 5Sr 9 2.95 FA Cameron Whitfield Louisiana OLB 5Sr 9 2.94 FA Bryan Whitehead Arkansas State DE 5Sr 4 2.93 FA Corey Rucker Arkansas State WR 5Sr 7 2.93 FA Chance Gamble Georgia Southern CB 5Sr 31 2.9 FA Jabari Ishmael Southern Mississippi DE 5Sr 15 2.9 FA Devin Voisin South Alabama WR 6Sr 1 2.89 FA Jaden Dugger Louisiana OLB 4Sr

