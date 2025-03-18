Insider notes on UCLA Bruins' Pro Day: Top NFL Draft prospects on display ft. Oluwafemi Oladejo

The UCLA pro day was well-attended, as most of the league was on hand, and the likes of Dan Quinn, Adam Peters and Lance Newmark, all of whom work with the Washington Commanders, were in attendance. So too was Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots. This for a team that went 5-7 last season.

Ad

UCLA Bruins' Pro Day report

#1 Oluwafemi Oladejo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several Bruins performed well Monday, but once again Oluwafemi Oladejo stood out. Coming off a terrific performance at the Senior Bowl and a solid showing at the combine, Oladejo focused primarily on position drills, as he’s been struggling with a calf strain and has not been able to properly train for the testing events.

He was run through hoop drills and pass-rush drills as well as off-ball linebacker drills and looked as good as one can stacking against the run. Oladejo was a middle/inside linebacker for UCLA before moving to the edge-rushing spot this season.

Ad

Trending

Oluwafemi Oladejo - Source: Imagn

As chronicled here at Sportskeeda, Oladejo has been shooting up draft boards since the 2024 season began, and this further boosted his stock. Right now, he’s projected as an early second-round choice, but don’t count out Oladejo ending up in the late part of Round 1.

Ad

The Commanders contingent was on hand specifically to watch Oladejo, and a trip to Washington is one of the 10 official-30 visits presently his calendar.

Considering the moves Washington has made this offseason to improve its roster, and the fact that pass rusher is one area the team needs an upgrade at, that means Oladejo will be in the conversation at pick 29.

#2 Kain Medrano

Kain Medrano stood on his outstanding combine 40 time of 4.46 seconds, but he did run the short shuttle and three-cone, timing 4.19 seconds and 6.96 seconds respectively. Medrano is another watching his draft stock take off, and he’s gone from a UDFA before the season to a middle-round pick.

Ad

Kain Medrano - Source: Imagn

Teams love his versatility and the fact that Medrano moves like a safety despite weighing right around 225 pounds. The fact that he came to UCLA as a receiver then made the move to linebacker and is still learning the position means Medrano’s upside is incredible.

Ad

#3 Ethan Garbers

Quarterback Ethan Garbers, who struggled at times last season behind a woeful offensive line, threw the ball incredibly well. Many of his deep passes were on the mark, and Garbers was accurate with his throws.

Ethan Garbers- Source: Imagn

Carson Schwesinger, who has been returning from injury and did not work out at the combine, also did not test at pro-day. It was announced he will workout for teams on April 2 at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback