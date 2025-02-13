Exclusive: 2025 NFL Draft prospect Oluwafemi Oladejo opens up about transitioning from inside LB to edge rusher

UCLA edge rusher Oluwfemi Oladejo is a rising 2025 NFL Draft prospect who changed positions in his final season of college football. After Oladejo played inside linebacker for UCLA's first two games of the 2024 season, the team moved him up on the defensive line as an edge rusher.

He had a successful transition as he recorded 57 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. He led the team in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hurries.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, Oladejo spoke about the UCLA linebacker room being full of talent, and the team figured putting him on the field as an edge rusher would allow more playing time for him.

Oladejo said:

“So going into the02024 season, we knew as a defense, our strength in the defense was in the linebacker room. We had guys like myself, Carson [Schwesinger], Ale Kaho, Kain Medrano, and JonJon Vaughns. I mean, there was so much talent there.

"Considering after our second game of the season, we took a tough loss and we tried to figure out how to get [me] best involved on the field. And kind of stuck with it and took off with it. And I think it was a great move."

Oladejo said the biggest challenge transitioning from inside linebacker to an edge rusher was getting the feel for being a pass-rusher.

"I think the biggest challenge, I think it was really a natural move. Honestly, I think the biggest thing for me that I had to get a feel for the position was rushing. Just actually learning how to really learn that it's a chess game with the tackles. You have to set them up and counter and things like that. So I would say, the biggest thing was just getting my rush moves going, but the rush game came naturally.”

Oluwafemi Oladejo is "very grateful" to be in the position to be drafted in 2025

Oluwafemi Oladejo during USC Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins 19-13 to win an NCAA Football game. - Source: Getty

In just over two months, Oluwafemi Oladejos' life (as well as many other NFL Draft prospects) will change when he hears his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Oladejo said he's excited and grateful to be in the position to be drafted by an NFL team.

Oladejo said:

"Yeah, I'm very excited. I'm very grateful to even have an opportunity to hear my name called, but I'm just trying to stay level-headed, stay focused. Right now, [I] got the combine in front of me. So, [I'm] trying to run fast, jump high, broad jump, look good at Indy and just get paid."

Oluwafemi Oladejo played four seasons of college football. He played his first two seasons at California before transferring to UCLA in 2023. In his collegiate career, Oladejo has 238 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and three fumbles recovered.

He will be an interesting prospect to follow as he made the successful transition to defensive end this past season.

