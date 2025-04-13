Insider Tom Pelissero makes case for Shedeur Sanders to Giants after Browns' Joe Flacco signing

With just two weeks to the 2025 NFL draft, the offseason dynamics of the NFL have changed to an unprecedented level. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been an intriguing prospect who could end up being a pick by the New York Giants at No. 3.

Veteran passer Joe Flacco's signing with the Cleveland Browns has intensified these rumors since Kevin Stefanski has almost rectified his quarterback woes. NFL insider Tom Pelissero — a guest on the "Rich Eisen Show" — made a case for Coach Prime's son.

“The Giants when they set up that room my take on it talking to people within the league is they're setting that up to drop a rookie quarterback in as the third man,” Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen show on Friday. [Timestamp - 2:10]

Pelissero believes the Giants and the Browns are in similar positions. Both teams entered the offseason lacking depth in the quarterback room but filled the void with players like Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco on one-year deals. This leaves space for rookie quarterbacks to build a roster around these talents slowly.

“It gives you optionality in the draft you don't have to force it at number three but you're probably gonna draft one somewhere along the line you could even take one at number three. I don't think it's completely out of the realm of possibility that Shedeur Sanders could end up being the pick.

"I know there's some fans of Jackson Dart out there but it would not shock me if the Giants took one at three for the Browns they had Flacco after adding Kenny Pickett who's still on his rookie contract not making a lot of money so again they've given themselves some optionality in that room they're still paying a guy 46 million dollars this year who barring a major shock is not going to play for the team,” he added.

Tennessee Titans could be out of reach for Shedeur Sanders

After the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders was viewed as a top pick. Especially after the Colorado QB led the program to a 9-4 season and punched a postseason Bowl game ticket, Sanders's draft stock skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. But Miami QB Cam Ward gave a tough competition with his dominating season record and impressive workout at Miami pro day.

Brian Callahan and Co. need a quarterback, especially after Will Lewis shattered the franchise's future hopes. They don't want to end up in a similar situation.

Ward's journey to the top has been impressive, and he has solidified his spot with private workouts. This puts Shedeur Sanders’s prospect on a backseat, and the Titans canceling the workout with him clarified Callahan's potential pick.

