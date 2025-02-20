Iowa HC Jan Jensen makes her feelings known on WNBA's "disappointing" treatment of Caitlin Clark

Iowa coach Jan Jensen has opened up on the "gatekeeping" treatment around Caitlin Clark that she suffered in her WNBA rookie season with the Indiana Pacers. There were instances in which the media appeared to paint certain narratives around Clark, who doubted her potential in the pro league.

In a recent interview, Jensen spoke to Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Blake Hornstein and addressed the "gatekeeping" issues around Clark's treatment since her arrival in the WNBA.

"I think it's disappointing," Jensen said in a clip posed on X by Blake Hornstein on Wednesday. "Really, the evolution is... that's the process. And if you love what you do, whatever part of the process that you are, I believe that you want to enjoy it and you want to keep moving the needle."

"So I never quite understood that. Because it always takes something unique and special to kind of make folks double-take, right? Why is something popular in pop culture? Well, the right people like it, and then everybody starts to like it, and that's just how it works, right?"

Jensen was the assistant coach for the Hawkeyes during Clark's four years with the team.

Caitlin Clark in action for the Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said 8Caitlin Clark is working hard in the offseason to improve her physical strength and overall efficiency on the court.

“She is stronger, first and foremost,” White told The Athletic this week. “She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that 'I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much'. She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things.”

Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year after a strong season with the Fever. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals across 40 regular season games.

Indiana made it to the postseason but was eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

