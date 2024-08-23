The Iowa Hawkeyes announced the suspension of HC Kirk Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr on Thursday for the season opener as part of a school-imposed penalty for recruiting violation in late 2022.

Addressing his suspension, the head coach admitted to the wrongdoing and apologized for his actions.

He said, as per Scott Dochterman:

"I tell our players, 'We abide by the rules.' In this specific case, I did not do that. In 26 years as a head coach at Iowa -- and more than four decades as a coach -- this is my first potential Level II NCAA infraction. I made a mistake and would like to apologize to our players, University leadership, and our Hawkeye football fans. I know Coach Budmayr echoes those sentiments."

Ferentz continued:

"(Assistant head coach) Seth Wallace will be the acting head coach during the day next... Saturday. I'm confident he and the entire staff will do a great job."

Kirk Ferentz is the longest-serving head coach in the FBS and has been with the team since 1999. As per ESPN, coach and athletic director Beth Goetz agreed to a one-game suspension and loss of one week of off-campus recruiting for the HC and his assistant.

"Coach Ferentz and I made the decision to self-impose the penalties, allowing the program to move forward without distraction. I appreciate the accountability demonstrated and we will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA through this process," said Goetz, as per ESPN.

Why was Kirk Ferentz suspended by the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Kirk Ferentz was found breaking the NCAA recruiting rules by reportedly contacting a player and his family before entering the transfer portal. Although the identity of the players was not revealed by the Hawkeyes, ESPN reported that it was QB Cade McNamara.

McNamara previously played for the Michigan Wolverines and was backup behind J.J. McCarthy in the 2022 season. He entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Iowa on December 1, 2022. He suffered a season-ending knee injury against Michigan State and will return for another season of college football this year.

