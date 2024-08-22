Kirk Ferentz suspended: What did the Iowa coach do? Closer look at the latest tampering allegations

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in the FBS. On Thursday, 247Sports analyst David Eickholt reported on X that the Hawkeyes coach would be suspended for the season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The suspension stems from an NCAA investigation into the Hawkeyes' recruitment of quarterback Cade McNamara in 2022. Assistant Jon Budmayr, who works as the Hawkeyes wide receivers coach, will also be suspended for one game. He began his Iowa coaching career as a special assistant and an offensive analyst two years ago.

"I can confirm that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and WR coach Jon Budmayr will be suspended for the season-opener against Illinois State due to a recruiting violation," Eickholt wrote.

The Iowa Hawkeyes recruited Cade McNamara from the transfer portal in December 2022 from the Michigan Wolverines after an injury-plagued season under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to the report, the quarterback was recruited before the 2022 transfer portal was opened (Nov. 28). The two parties agreed to a move on Nov. 29.

McNamara and Budmayr had a prior relationship with the latter, recruiting the former from high school when he was an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Badgers and making him his first FBS college football offer.

Last year, McNamara indicated in an in-house interview that he already knew where his ultimate destination would be once he hit the transfer portal.

Kirk Ferentz names Cade McNamara QB1

Kirk Ferentz has been in charge of the Iowa Hawkeyes for 25 years and has compiled a 196-119 record in that time. Last season, the Hawkeyes lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl after registering a 10-4 season despite playing large portions without the injured Cade McNamara.

McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to a 12-2 season in 2021, including a College Football Playoff berth and the Big Ten championship win to bolster his resume. He lost out to popular quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2022 season QB1 competition, prompting him to enter the transfer portal.

He won the QB1 spot last season, and a few weeks ago, Kirk Ferentz revealed that he had beaten out quarterback Brendan Sullivan and won the starting job for the upcoming college football season as well.

Cade McNamara has tallied 505 passing yards on 51.1% completion for four touchdowns and three interceptions in five appearances as a Hawkeyes starter.

It is yet to be determined whether the penalty handed to Kirk Ferentz is self-imposed by the Iowa Hawkeyes or has been handed down by the NCAA.

