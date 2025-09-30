  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Irish are in a weird spot right now": CFB insider critical assessment of Marcus Freeman after tumultuous start to 2025 season

"Irish are in a weird spot right now": CFB insider critical assessment of Marcus Freeman after tumultuous start to 2025 season

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:55 GMT
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish team
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish team

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman guided his Fighting Irish team to a dominant 56-13 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5 of college football action. The win boosted the Fighting Irish's record to 2-2 after losing their first two games of the season.

Ad

During Monday's segment of "The College GameDay" podcast, analyst Dan Wetzel assessed Notre Dame's tricky path to the college football playoffs vis-a-vis their remaining schedule (50:30).

"Notre Dame looked tremendous against Arkansas," Wetzel said. "Arkansas looked terrible. But, the Irish are in a weird spot right now and they have three losses. They lose by three at Miami, lose by one against Texas A&M. Both of those teams are top five or top ten right now, wherever you wanna rank them, couldn't be more impressive.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But, they got very little left on the schedule now that USC lost to Illinois. They beat Purdue, Arkansas and they have Boise State, USC, they are at BC, Navy, Syracuse and at Stanford. This is gonna be the story of the season at Notre Dame, can you get in without a quality win if you just have two really good losses? Or is Notre Dame just locked out, no matter how good this team looks?"
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Marcus Freeman shifts focus away from CFP run

Marcus Freeman led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the national championship game after a 37-year absence and they battled the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes closely.

After starting the 2025 college football season with a lot of expectations, the Fighting Irish unexpectedly started the season 0-2, putting their playoff participation hopes in jeopardy. During an interview with ESPN's Pat McAfee before the clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Freeman shifted his focus from the future and insisted on the present.

Ad
“Yeah, I think, I mean, we’re all human,” Marcus Freeman said. “They know what the future holds, but the challenge is to continue to focus on what’s right in front of you, and that’s what we’re guaranteed is this opportunity.
"And how do you take advantage of the opportunity with this play? And I know that’s coaches’ talk, but it’s real, like you have to focus on the present. Have to focus on this opportunity that is right in front of you and let the rest take care of itself.”
Ad

The college football season is approaching its midway point and Marcus Freeman's team is yet to beat a quality opponent, with few such teams remaining on its schedule ahead of Selection Sunday that would determine the Fighting Irish's fate in the college football playoffs.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications