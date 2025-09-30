"Irish are in a weird spot right now": CFB insider critical assessment of Marcus Freeman after tumultuous start to 2025 season

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman guided his Fighting Irish team to a dominant 56-13 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5 of college football action. The win boosted the Fighting Irish's record to 2-2 after losing their first two games of the season.During Monday's segment of &quot;The College GameDay&quot; podcast, analyst Dan Wetzel assessed Notre Dame's tricky path to the college football playoffs vis-a-vis their remaining schedule (50:30).&quot;Notre Dame looked tremendous against Arkansas,&quot; Wetzel said. &quot;Arkansas looked terrible. But, the Irish are in a weird spot right now and they have three losses. They lose by three at Miami, lose by one against Texas A&amp;M. Both of those teams are top five or top ten right now, wherever you wanna rank them, couldn't be more impressive. &quot;But, they got very little left on the schedule now that USC lost to Illinois. They beat Purdue, Arkansas and they have Boise State, USC, they are at BC, Navy, Syracuse and at Stanford. This is gonna be the story of the season at Notre Dame, can you get in without a quality win if you just have two really good losses? Or is Notre Dame just locked out, no matter how good this team looks?&quot;Marcus Freeman shifts focus away from CFP runMarcus Freeman led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the national championship game after a 37-year absence and they battled the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes closely. After starting the 2025 college football season with a lot of expectations, the Fighting Irish unexpectedly started the season 0-2, putting their playoff participation hopes in jeopardy. During an interview with ESPN's Pat McAfee before the clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Freeman shifted his focus from the future and insisted on the present. “Yeah, I think, I mean, we’re all human,” Marcus Freeman said. “They know what the future holds, but the challenge is to continue to focus on what’s right in front of you, and that’s what we’re guaranteed is this opportunity. &quot;And how do you take advantage of the opportunity with this play? And I know that’s coaches’ talk, but it’s real, like you have to focus on the present. Have to focus on this opportunity that is right in front of you and let the rest take care of itself.”The college football season is approaching its midway point and Marcus Freeman's team is yet to beat a quality opponent, with few such teams remaining on its schedule ahead of Selection Sunday that would determine the Fighting Irish's fate in the college football playoffs.