Is A-Day admission free? A look at various perks Alabama is offering fans in 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have its annual A-Day game on April 12. The game is a spring game that gives fans a chance to see the football team practice and scrimmage.

The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium and it will be free to enter to watch the spring game. However, fans looking to spend money can with additional perks.

The most expensive upgrade available is for $500. It allows a child aged 12 and under to deliver a ball to the officials on A-Day while being featured on the video boards at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Another perk is for a child to join Alabama's captains on the field.

Some cheaper options for A-Day include a tour of the locker room for $30. As well, for $50, you can guarantee a front row seat for A-Day, which in years past have been first come, first serve.

The format for A-Day has not been revealed, but DeBoer said he wants to use it as a time to give back to the fans and make it a fun experience for them.

“As we go through the spring, we’ll continue to figure out where we’re at, to see what we want to do when it comes to the day itself,” DeBoer said on March 3, via Alabama.com. “So we want to make it a great celebration for our fan base.

"We want to put some football out there because we know everyone associated with our program can’t wait for April 12, but we also gotta do what’s right for us. So that’s kind of something as we get closer that I can probably give you more info on.”

Other perk options include a video message on the board for $50, or attending the Tide Pride breakfast, with Kalen DeBoer and Greg Byrne speaking for $30.

The A-Day Spring Game will not be televised.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer likes what he's seen in spring practice

Alabama has begun spring practices after a disappointing 2024 season.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said he likes what he has seen so far and is confident in the group heading into the 2025 season.

"It comes and goes fast,” DeBoer said. “Guys did a nice job, workmanlike mentality. Just out there doing what they can, I think, just like they have been the first 6-7 weeks of training.

"Doing what they can to be their best and bring others with them. Good leadership, accountability from just requiring the maximum effort, maximum strain. And I liked what I saw.”

Alabama will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Florida State.

