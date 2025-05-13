Is Bill Belichick's GF banned from UNC? A look at the viral rumour surrounding HC’s 24-year-old GF

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick has been in the news as of late due to his girlfriend Jordon Hudson interrupting his CBS Sunday Morning interview.

Hudson told the interviewer that Belichick wasn't going to talk about how they met. Before that happened, Belichick sent out an e-mail asking for every interview at UNC sent to him to include Jordon, while she was also seen on the field during practices.

However, a report came out that UNC has banned Hudson from being at their facilities. The rumor spread like wildfire, and many believed it to be true. However, the Tar Heels issued a statement clarifying that Hudson isn't banned from the facility at all.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement, via CNN. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

The Tar Heels confirmed that Hudson isn't banned from the facility but did point out she isn't an employee.

Taking a closer look at viral rumor around Bill Belichick's GF being banned

The rumor that Jordon Hudson was banned from UNC's facilities came from Pablo Torre.

The insider said on his show that two sources informed him that the Tar Heels banned Hudson from being at the facility.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision," Torre said on his show. "Which was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that have hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee, not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year.

"That decision was, that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building, she is not allowed on the football field. Quote, don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon going forward."

After Torre's report, many fans ran with the rumor that Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend was indeed banned. But, that isn't the case after all, and Hudson is welcome to be at the Tar Heels' facility going forward.

With Hudson allowed at the facility, Belichick and UNC will now turn their attention to the season. The Tar Heels will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

