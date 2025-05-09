UNC takes stern action against Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson's presence at Tar Heels facility: Report

North Carolina has reportedly taken stern action against coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, barring her from attending Tar Heels practices. Jordon is handling Belichick's media affairs and was also seen at practice previously.
On Friday, Pablo Torre reported on his show that UNC has banned Hudson from attending Tar Heels practices.
"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision," Torre said on his show. "Which was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that have hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee, not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year.
"That decision was, that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building, she is not allowed on the football field. Quote, don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon going forward."
It's a massive decision by the Tar Heels to ban Hudson from the football facility, as she has gotten a bad rap from fans and some analysts for trying to control Belichick following the controversial CBS interview.
However, UNC has yet to confirm the decision by Torre, and whether or not they will is uncertain. Neither Hudson nor Belichick has commented on the matter.
Insider claims university fears Jordon Hudson will ruin Bill Belichick's 'reputation'
A reason why UNC decided to ban Jordon Hudson was due to her damaging Bill Belichick's legacy, according to Pablo Torre. Belichick is supposed to help turn around the Tar Heels' program, but there was a worry that Hudson was starting to ruin Belichick's legacy.
“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades," Torre said.
Belichick will now focus on football as he tries to help the Tar Heels' football team get back to competing for an ACC title and a playoff berth.
Belichick and North Carolina will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU. The Tar Heels have notable games against Clemson, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke and NC State.
