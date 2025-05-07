“Don't try to steal the spotlight”: CFB analyst pulls no punches in advice to Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's move to the college shocked many fans and analysts. While they were excited for him to take on the new challenge and make UNC a powerhouse again, the recent events have drastically shifted the perspective.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach released his book "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football" on May 6th. In one of the interviews with CBS promoting the book before the launch, Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, got caught in a massive controversy.

CBS released an eight-minute clip of the interview, and one of the main points that sent many fans and analysts into a frenzy was when Jordan refused to let Belichick answer a question about how they met.

Talking about how Hudson could help the situation and bring the focus of Belichick's gig at UNC back to the sport, analyst Rob Stone said:

"Jordan, just take yourself out of the limelight, please. I love standing by your man, and I love helping him out and doing some of these things that that are on another level of his desk, that or maybe are not his most high ranking priorities, but I think she has to be told, or better yet, realize and understand that she needs to take herself out of the conversation and just that might happen, and I hope it does. This is not a knock on her, but like just read the room.

"Read the room, Jordan and step aside right let let your man be the leading man that he is right now. Don't try to mute him. Don't try to steal the spotlight. Don't pull him. Bill Belichick can talk himself out of tight spots now, right?" (26:00)

Bill Belichick shares his side of the story following the CBS controversy around Jordon Hudson

After the CBS interview became all everybody could talk about, Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick shared a screenshot of an email via UNC on their Instagram where the head coach shared how Jordon is involved both professionally and personally with him and how she was just trying to keep the focus on his book.

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," Belichick wrote. "Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met."

Belichick's book covers various topics from the importance of discipline to weighing in on the famous Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes GOAT debate.

About the author Saima Khan



