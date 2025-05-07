Bill Belichick gives his take on Tom Brady vs. Patick Mahomes debate his new book

Bill Belichick has stirred the NFL pot again with his new book, "The Art of Winning." In one of the excerpts, the legendary coach dives into the evergreen Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes debate.

The eight-time Super Bowl champ gave his honest take on the debate between the NFL icon and Kansas City Chiefs superstar.

“Brady and Patrick Mahomes are both really good. Controversial, I know,” Belichick writes while sidestepping a direct pick.

The legendary coach admits he’s never argued the point with Chiefs coach Andy Reid. However, he suspects Reid will claim Mahomes as the 'GOAT' when he writes his book.

He mentioned a moment from the Chiefs’ tight 2024 win after which Mahomes downplayed his performance. He compared Mahomes’ attitude to Brady’s postgame mindset after a 28–10 win.

"This kind of comment is music to my ears. Can’t get enough of it," he wrote. t is fundamentally an example of elite leadership."

His book is packed with insight and misses no detail except his fallout with Robert Kraft.

Bill Belichick not losing sleep over CBS interview drama

Belichick isn’t losing any sleep over last month's CBS interview fiasco. The former Patriots coach faced criticism after his chat with CBS' Tony Dokoupil. Belichick was interviewing to promote his new book, but the spotlight landed on his relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson.

Critics didn’t hold back, with Stephen A. Smith ripping Belichick for letting Hudson intervene mid-interview, saying:

“You spent 20 years not answering questions—why change now?”

Hudson was a “constant presence” during the CBS taping and has become a talking point from ESPN's "First Take" to "SNL." However, according to the Daily Mail, Belichick isn’t too bothered.

“He is not paying much attention to them,” a source claimed. “He is letting the moment ride out. It hasn't negatively affected their relationship. Bill has had his fair share of critics over the years who are eager to see him struggle at UNC. Many people want to see him lose some of the prestige he has built for himself as arguably the greatest coach of all time.”

Belichick has silenced critics with wins for decades but currently finds himself in a different playbook because of his relationship.

