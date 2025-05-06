Bill Simmons reads into Bill Belichick-Tom Brady split from leaked email amid Jordon Hudson controversy

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady announced his free agency after 20 years at the New England Patriots in March 2020, stating that his goals did not align with coach Bill Belichick. He mentioned a natural tension between them that required separation.

Ad

Five years later, the Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo discussed this tension, noting a hidden meaning behind Belichick's recent PR move: a statement after the CBS interview fiasco with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

In the mail posted by Jordon on her Instagram, Bill gloated about how he turned the Patriots from being a franchise worth $500 million to $8 billion during his time with the team. This led the analysts to believe it provides much context about what happened with Tom Brady and Belichick in the mid-2010s.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Everyone was like, ‘Patriot Way, Patriot Way, we’re just about Super Bowls,'” Simmons said. “But there was clearly some sort of ego thing and it’s two guys that really understood their place in history in a whole bunch of different ways, right?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Simmons continued: “I think that really explained to me why Brady didn’t end up [re-signing] with the Patriots because what everybody was writing about and doing the sports radio topic of ‘who’s more responsible for all the Super Bowls: Belichick or Brady?’ And the right answer was always both. They needed each other and that’s the answer."

Ad

Ad

Simmons further said that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick thought they were more responsible for the team's success.

What did Tom Brady say about his Patriots exit?

TB12 shared his two cents on free agency during one of his weekly newsletters in March 2025. The 47-year-old said he realized that a part of his job each offseason with FOX is keeping track of all the players who changed teams during free agency.

Ad

This realization led him to reflect on his journey with the concept when he got involved in free agency at the end of his career. Tom Brady revealed that a few days in March 2020 helped him realise that he had to decide his future with the franchise.

"The reality was, after twenty years together, a natural tension had developed between where Coach Belichick and I were headed in our careers, and where the Patriots were moving as a franchise. It was the kind of tension that could only be resolved by some kind of split or one of us reassessing our priorities." Brady wrote.

Belichick and Brady played 20 seasons together, including nine Super Bowl appearances and six rings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.