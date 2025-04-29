Antonio Brown name drops Tom Brady in surprising claim on Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson amid viral CBS interview

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, went public with their relationship last year. Since then, they have been constantly scrutinized for their age gap. Their latest incident during the UNC head coach's interview with CBS has made their relationship the talk of the town, once again.

Bill Belichick had sat down for an interview with 'CBS Sunday Morning' to talk about his new book, 'The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football'. However, things took an unexpected turn when host Tony Dokoupil asked the UNC head coach a personal question about him and Jordon Hudson.

Before Belichick could answer, Hudson interrupted the interview off-camera and said, 'We're not talking about this.' Reports then stated that Hudson interrupted the interview on multiple occasions, creating an air of awkwardness between Belichick and Tony Dokoupil.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has since made an interesting yet seemingly unrelated claim about Jordon Hudson that involved Belichick's former quarterback at the Patriots, Tom Brady. According to his tweet on X, the retired 7x Super Bowl champion once played a part in helping Hudson rent a car.

"Tom Brady once cosigned for her to be able to rent a car.." AB tweeted.

In June 2024, TMZ reported that Belichick met his girlfriend for the first time during a flight from the Boston area to Florida in 2021. They reportedly 'hit it off' after a conversation, and the UNC head coach also autographed Hudson's textbooks on 'Deductive Logic'.

Colin Cowherd shares his perspective on Bill Belichick's girlfriend after awkward interview drama

Analyst Colin Cowherd discussed the drama that unfolded during Bill Belichick's interview with CBS. According to him, Hudson takes on 'multiple roles' to maintain the UNC head coach's image in public.

Per NBC Sports, some of Belichick's official emails with UNC were leaked, where Jordon Hudson identifies herself as 'chief operating officer of Belichick Productions'.

Cowherd also stated that since Hudson is also Belichick's PR handler, seeing her put a foot forward during the interview was not an uncommon occurrence.

"She's his PR director. She's Bill's influencer," Cowherd said. "I thought this was kind of a cringey thing, but she is multiple things for Bill....She fills a lot of roles. And people are kind of uncomfortable with it...."

"If she's starting to break down offense on the white board next week, I'll step in and change my opinion. But as I watch this interview, I thought, I watched interviews like this. CEO's have people like Jordon Hudson. Presidents, politicians, senators, governors, media execs, they all have people like Jordon Hudson."

Bill Belichick begins a new chapter of his coaching journey at the collegiate level this year. The Tar Heels open their 2025 campaign with a showdown against TCU in September.

