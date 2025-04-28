"Is this senior abuse?" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas poses big questions as Bill Belichick's awkward interview with 24 y/o GF goes viral

Former NBA player Etan Thomas, who played with Michael Jordan in his rookie season, asked a few questions about UNC football coach Bill Belichick. The ex-New England Patriots coach went viral with his 24-year-old girlfriend in a television interview.
In an Instagram post, Thomas asked several questions about Belichick's awkward interview with CBS News' "Sunday Morning." His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who wasn't part of it, had some things to say after personal questions about their relationship were asked. The couple's 49-year age gap has been a topic online since they went public last June.
Here is the list of questions posed by Thomas:
"Is this senior abuse?"
"Why can't he answer the question for himself?"
"Why is she overseeing the interview like a lawyer?"
"So if he's 73 and she's 24, how old was she when they met?"
"What was her profession when they met?"
"She's gonna take all of his money, isn't she?"
Etan Thomas added that he's not a huge fan of the six-time Super Bowl championship-winning coach but found the CBS News TV interview "weird." Thomas also asked if Belichick's family should be concerned with the patriarch's personal life.
Belichick has three children with his first wife Debby Clark, including daughter Amanda, and sons Stephen and Brian. Amanda is the head coach of the College of the Holy Cross' women's lacrosse team. Stephen is an assistant at UNC, while Brian has the same job for the New England Patriots.
NBA legend likes Bill Belichick's decision to coach UNC football
After two seasons away from coaching, Bill Belichick shocked the football world when he signed a five-year, $50 million contract to take charge of the UNC Tar Heels. Belichick is considered the greatest NFL coach in history, and this season will be his first year coaching college football.
It's a tough task for Belichick, considering UNC is known more for basketball than football. The Tar Heels haven't won a conference championship since 1980, with just two divisional titles in their history. Nevertheless, NBA legend Paul Pierce likes the hire for the Tar Heels.
"I played for Roy Williams, who coached Michael Jordan," Pierce said. "I used to ask him, 'How was Michael Jordan in practice, what did he do for this?' You think kids ain't gonna go there and say, 'How was Brady?'"
Belichick and Pierce were both considered icons of Boston sports for their contributions to the Patriots and Celtics, respectively.
