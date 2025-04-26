"Tom Brady didn’t go first round kid" - Rapper Young Thug sends encouraging message to Shedeur Sanders 

Shedeur Sanders didn’t get his name taken off the board in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Cam Ward went No. 1 and the only other QB to be taken off the board in the first round was Jaxson Dart - by the Giants at No. 25.

Nonetheless, support came from an unexpected corner for the Colorado star who was watching from home with his family. Rapper Young Thug - a music artist from Atlanta - shared a tweet to back Sanders:

“@ShedeurSanders Tom Brady didn’t go first round kid..”

Surely a timely reminder that the draft doesn’t define greatness. The New England Patriots drafted the legendary Tom Brady as the 199th pick in 2000. At his draft party in Texas, Shedeur Sanders stayed composed.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything’s possible,” he told everyone around. “All this is fuel to the fire… Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless.”

The Colorado QB had impressive stats from last year - 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns - but was sacked 94 times over two seasons and had an average time to throw of 2.96 seconds, stats that may have raised red flags for evaluators. Round 2 is coming and Sanders might be one of the top prospects for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft.

Where can Shedeur Sanders end up on Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders's landing spot is a major storyline on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. Once projected as high as No. 3 pick, the Colorado quarterback slipped into Day 2, prompting speculation about his next move.

Per multiple draft experts, Sanders won’t have to wait long on Friday. ESPN’s Matt Miller, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Bleacher Report all have him pegged to go at No. 33 to the Cleveland Browns. However, that ship sailed when the Cleveland franchise selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso offers a different twist. He projects Sanders to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 37, tying Coach Prime's son with Tom Brady’s minority ownership franchise and Geno Smith in the QB room.

NBC’s Eric Froton has the Jets at No. 42 scooping Shedeur Sanders, where he would battle Justin Fields for the starting QB role.

