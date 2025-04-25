"Just more fuel to the fire" - Shedeur Sanders claps back after getting served reality check in shocking draft day slide out of Round 1

Shedeur Sanders’ 2025 NFL Draft party turned into a reality check when Round 1 came and went without his name being called. He was long projected as a top-10 pick, but the Colorado QB slid completely out of the first round.
The 23-year-old, who spent the night surrounded by his family in Texas, watched Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart leapfrog him as the Giants traded back into the first round at No. 25. Sanders' response to the ordeal was a mix of faith and motivation:
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible, everything's possible. I don't feel that just happened for no reason.
"Of course, fuel to the fire, and under no circumstances we all noticing, this'll happen. We understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, we gonna be happy regardless. Legendary."
Cam Ward was the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but few predicted Sanders would be left hanging. He was long-linked to the Steelers, who passed at No. 21, and no team jumped back into Round 1 to scoop up his services.
Nevertheless, Coach Prime's son will be one of the best prospects heading into Day 2. The Cleveland Browns own picks No. 33 and No. 36, putting them firmly in the mix. If they want Sanders, they will have the first crack.
Analyst defends Shedeur Sanders over anonymous harsh comments
Just as we approach draft weekend in 2025, Tom Pelissero revealed some harsh words from an anonymous NFL coach after an interview with the Colorado star.
The coach reportedly called the interview one of the worst he had been in, calling out Shedeur's body language and labeling him "entitled." Regarding these remarks, Kyle Brandt expressed his frustration on Wednesday on Good Morning Football.
“Shut up, anonymous coach. I am so triggered by this, Shut up. This is not only anonymous, I think it’s tasteless." Brandt said. "This is the worst one ever? Or maybe, maybe the vibe that you set in the room was critical, and Shedeur picked up on that."
Shedeur Sanders didn't attend the 2025 NFL Draft Day, which is taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24 to 26.
