Mel Kiper Jr. floats possibility of teams replicating Lamar Jackson's draft scenario with Shedeur Sanders 

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. offered teams a clever roadmap for landing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders without giving up their top pick.

Ad

Speaking on Up & Adams last Thursday, Kiper pointed to the Baltimore Ravens’ 2018 maneuver, selecting tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25 and then trading back into the first round at No. 32 to grab Lamar Jackson, as a blueprint worth emulating.

“Remember when Baltimore took Hayden Hurst out of South Carolina at 25 and then flipped back in to get Lamar Jackson at 32? They didn’t know someone else would trade back in,” Kiper said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If the Giants, Saints or Browns can pick the board’s top player at 11, then use their next pick to reacquire Shedeur Sanders, that’s smart drafting.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders emerges as a pro-ready signal-caller at 2025 NFL Draft

That framework gains steam after Shedeur Sanders’ standout senior year at Colorado. The 6-foot-2 quarterback totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while maintaining a 3.9 GPA and academic marks that underscore his discipline and leadership.

Scouts praise his poise in tight situations, pinpoint accuracy on intermediate passes, and knack for extending plays under pressure.

Ad

Sanders ran an unofficial 4.58-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and delivered tight-window throws from off-platform angles, addressing concerns about his mobility and arm strength.

His resume includes a four-touchdown performance in a gritty win over LSU and multiple fourth-quarter comebacks showcasing his clutch mentality.

Naturally, no prospect is flawless. Critics point to Colorado’s spread-heavy scheme and occasional telegraphed deep passes; supporters counter that Sanders’ high football IQ and refined mechanics project smoothly into pro offenses.

Ad

With consensus mock drafts, placing Sanders between Picks 10-18, and franchises like the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns all linked to quarterback-needy spots, Kiper’s “draft smart, draft twice” blueprint offers a way to shore up immediate needs while securing a high-upside young quarterback.

Whether any front office actually follows Baltimore’s 2018 playbook remains to be seen. Yet in an era where rookie contracts can define a franchise’s salary-cap flexibility, Kiper’s trade-back strategy could reshape draft-room philosophies and guarantee Sanders’ name dominates both mock boards and draft-day headlines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe writes NFL, college sports, and soccer content at Sportskeeda.



Shivam is a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in journalism, content and SEO strategy, performance marketing, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in breaking news, opinion pieces, and exclusive interviews with sports personalities. His experience includes detailed on-field reporting for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Indian Super League, Indian Premier League, Premier Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and comprehensive coverage of the NFL and CFL respectively. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.