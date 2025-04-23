NFL draft rumors: Shedeur Sanders predicted to go to $5,300,000,000 AFC franchise after wowing coaches in pre-draft meetings

With just a few hours left for the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders' draft projection continues to be a hot topic. The quarterback spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. Under the guidance of his dad and head coach Coach Prime, Shedeur was initially projected to be one of the top-three prospects this year.

On Wednesday, ESPN analysts Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano, and Adam Rittenberg shared their thoughts about the top prospects and sleeper picks in the draft starting from Thursday.

When discussing Shedeur Sanders' position, Fowler highlighted how several teams now project him to fall out of the top 10. However, he also points to momentum, suggesting that the Giants could still be in play for the quarterback at No.3. Fowler also predicted the quarterback to potentially land with the $5,300,000,000 AFC franchise (per Forbes), the Pittsburgh Steelers, if he goes in the first round.

Dan Graziano agreed with Jeremy Fowler's take, saying the Steelers would be ideal for Shedeur Sanders as a first-round prospect. He is said to have made a positive impression on the team's coaches and executives during the pre-draft process.

"He (Shedeur) made a strong positive impression on their coaching staff during the predraft process, and not having the second-round pick might actually mean the Steelers could stretch for a QB in Day 1." Graziano said.

The Steelers possess the 21st overall pick in the first round of the draft. They had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their quarterback. However, both have departed the franchise this offseason, leaving the team with just Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph as options on the depth chart.

Thus, the quarterback position is an area of concern for the Steelers to address ahead of the upcoming season. They are still awaiting a response from 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers fails to give a positive answer, then getting a quarterback in the draft could be the only viable contingency plan.

Are the Steelers potentially looking to draft Shedeur Sanders?

There have been a lot of discussions and rumors about how the Steelers are showing a lot of interest in Shedeur Sanders. However, there is also a possibility that Shedeur might not be on the board by the time the team is on the clock.

Steelers GM Omar Khar came forward with a clarification regarding the team's upcoming draft. He warned fans not to expect any trade-ups to get someone like Shedeur Sanders. They are looking to strategize the six draft picks they possess this year.

"Staying put or moving back is a bigger option for us," Khan said.

Omar Khar also confirmed the franchise's plans to acquire two more quarterbacks for the upcoming season. What remains to be seen is whether Shedeur Sanders is considered a part of their long-term solution in this position.

