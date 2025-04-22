Steelers GM gives clear verdict on trading up in 2025 NFL Draft amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Shedeur Sanders' mystery continues as the 2025 NFL Draft nears. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team linked to Deion Sanders' son for the past month. They pick No. 21 in the first round, and many believe Shedeur might not be on the board that long.

Amidst all this, GM Omar Khan has clarified the organization's position: don’t expect them to trade up. During a pre-draft press conference, Khan discussed how the Steelers are excited about their six draft picks, but don’t foresee making a move up the board.

“Staying put or moving back is a bigger option for us,” Khan said.

However, Khan did leave the door open to the unexpected.

“You never know,” he added. "We go to camp with four quarterbacks. Right now, we have two on the roster. All options are on the table on how we acquire those last two."

The Steelers’ quarterback situation remains a key point of interest. Khan confirmed the team plans to add two more quarterbacks before training camp, bringing their total to four. This opens the door for potential moves for veteran Aaron Rodgers and rookie Shedeur Sanders, who has been rumored to be on Pittsburgh’s radar with the 21st overall pick.

Steelers HC gives update on Shedeur Sanders meeting

Mike Tomlin was alongside the Steelers' GM during the pre-draft press conference and gave an update on his meeting with Shedeur Sanders on Tuesday. Sanders was at the Steelers' facility as part of his pre-draft process. Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 pick and could potentially select Sanders if he falls to them.

Tomlin revealed that the visit was “normal” despite his long-standing relationship with Sanders' father, Deion Sanders. The Steelers coach said:

“We didn’t talk a whole lot about my relationship with his father. To spend time with a young man, to talk ball, to get to know him as an individual, to get to see how he processes and sees the game and how he articulates his football experience. From that standpoint, it was a very normal visit and a very productive one."

Tomlin praised Sanders’ toughness and competitive spirit, which he believes often go unnoticed.

“There’s a toughness there that doesn’t get talked about enough,” Tomlin added.

In less than two days, we'll get the answer to one of the most asked questions of this year's draft - Where will Sanders end up playing in the NFL?

