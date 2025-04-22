$29,000,000 Steelers star's brother seemingly confirms Aaron Rodgers as QB1 for Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers has long been linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it appears that the quarterback might have finally committed to the franchise. Rodgers' move to the Steelers was seemingly confirmed by Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward's brother, Corey.

Ad

Cam, who signed a two-year, $29 million extension with the Steelers in September 2024, responded to a tweet on Monday in which fans praised New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn for making Rodgers fly and meet him only to inform the QB that he was not part of his plans for the 2025 season.

"How can this be praised? This ain’t cool…." Cam tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Only a few minutes later, Corey responded to Cam's tweet and suggested that the Steelers defensive lineman should defend his "teammate," implying that Rodgers might have decided to join Pittsburgh.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You better stand up for your teammate," Corey tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports, the Steelers offered a contract to Rodgers last month, but the signal-caller is taking his time to commit to the franchise. The 41-year-old appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" last week and said that he spoke to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers also suggested that committing to a team at his age was a big decision. However, there is still no official confirmation that the QB has signed with the Steelers.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers hinted at retirement in interview with Pat McAfee

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Although many reports have suggested that Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2025 NFL season, the veteran quarterback hinted that he might retire this offseason when he spoke on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Ad

"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attach to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, though. I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers said. "Nothing about what I'm saying, I've been up front from the beginning. I don't mean any disrespect to any player on their team, veteran or young guy that comes in, I'm just going through a lot with my personal life that has to take precedence at this point."

Ad

Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, leading them to the Super Bowl title in 2011. He was traded to the Jets in 2023, and suffered a season-ending injury in his first game for the team.

During the 2024 season, Rodgers racked up 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Jets finished with a 5-12 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.