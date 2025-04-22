$29,000,000 Steelers star's brother seemingly confirms Aaron Rodgers as QB1 for Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers has long been linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it appears that the quarterback might have finally committed to the franchise. Rodgers' move to the Steelers was seemingly confirmed by Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward's brother, Corey.
Cam, who signed a two-year, $29 million extension with the Steelers in September 2024, responded to a tweet on Monday in which fans praised New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn for making Rodgers fly and meet him only to inform the QB that he was not part of his plans for the 2025 season.
"How can this be praised? This ain’t cool…." Cam tweeted.
Only a few minutes later, Corey responded to Cam's tweet and suggested that the Steelers defensive lineman should defend his "teammate," implying that Rodgers might have decided to join Pittsburgh.
"You better stand up for your teammate," Corey tweeted.
According to reports, the Steelers offered a contract to Rodgers last month, but the signal-caller is taking his time to commit to the franchise. The 41-year-old appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" last week and said that he spoke to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Rodgers also suggested that committing to a team at his age was a big decision. However, there is still no official confirmation that the QB has signed with the Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers hinted at retirement in interview with Pat McAfee
Although many reports have suggested that Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2025 NFL season, the veteran quarterback hinted that he might retire this offseason when he spoke on "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attach to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, though. I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers said. "Nothing about what I'm saying, I've been up front from the beginning. I don't mean any disrespect to any player on their team, veteran or young guy that comes in, I'm just going through a lot with my personal life that has to take precedence at this point."
Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, leading them to the Super Bowl title in 2011. He was traded to the Jets in 2023, and suffered a season-ending injury in his first game for the team.
During the 2024 season, Rodgers racked up 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Jets finished with a 5-12 record.
